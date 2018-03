=

=

The NFL Scouting Combine on-field drills have begun and so have the prospect meetings. This list is an early look of who the Dallas Cowboys have met at the NFL Scouting Combine. I will follow up each day and do a complete list of combine meetings that I can confirm.

Click play for today’s latest prospect visits.

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=