There are some stories that are so unbelievable that they have to be true. The tall tale perpetuated by Dock Ellis regarding June 12, 1970 in San Diego most definitely qualifies as such.

On that date, the late Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander pitched a no-hitter against the Padres. And for years, he claimed to have completed this feat while under the influence of LSD.

But Ellis’ career and personal life isn’t singularly defined by that experience, which was brought to light in “No No: A Dockumentary.” He was an outspoken advocate for civil rights and one-of-a-kind personality on a Pirates team that was ahead of the curve as far as social standards were concerned.

All of those facets of Dock Ellis were discussed with director and producer Jeffrey Radice.

Photo courtesy of Rolling Stone