I thought I’d take a stab at grading the Vikings by position group this year. Let me know what you think below!

QB: Sam Bradford, Shaun Hill, Taylor Heineike

Grade: A-

Why: With the terrible line in front of him, Bradford had a stellar year, which begs the question of what he could have done if he had a halfway decent line.

RB: Adrian Peterson, Jerick McKinnon, Matt Asiata, Zach Line

Grade: C-

Why: Adrian was hurt most of the year and when he did play he had no impact. Asiata and McKinnon didn’t return to their 2016 form and barely made it past the 500 yard mark.

TE: Kyle Rudolph, Rhett Ellison

Grade: B+

Why: Kyle had a pro-bowl type year, but the loss of Mycole Pruitt and the injury of Ellison really held this group back.

WR: Stefon Diggs, Charles Johnson, Laquon Treadwell, Adam Thielen, Jarius Wright, Cordarelle Patterson

Grade: B-

Why: This group was either hit or miss. Diggs and Thielen put together solid years and were pleasant surprises for the team. Charles Johnson didn’t bounce back from his injury and Jarius Wright blatantly wasn’t used. Patterson is a goof ball who can’t run routes.

OL: A Million Guys

Grade: F

Why: I’ve NEVER seen so many combinations of an O-Line in a year and NONE of them could play well. This is the worst the line has been, maybe ever.

DL: Brian Robison, Danielle Hunter, Everson Griffen, Justin Trattou, Tom Johnson, Shamar Stephen

Grade: B

Why: This group was solid all year long, but they didn’t continue their domination after the 5th game of the season.

LB: Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr, Chad Greenway, Lamur, Audie Cole, Kentrell Brothers, Edmond Robinson.

Grade: B

Why: Again, this group was hot out of the gate, but slowly declined. There were injuries that really effected this group.

S: Sendejo, Kearse, Harrison Smith, Ant Harris

Grade: B

Why: When Sendejo and Smith were both healthy and in, this was an A-level squad. But, Javon Kearse is no where near ready and Ant Harris is just a servicable back-up.

CB: Terence Newman, Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes, Captain Munnerlyn, Mackenzie Alexander, Marcus Sherels

Grade: A-

Why: Everyone of the cornerbacks had a solid year. Captain stepped up and regained his nickel role. Waynes had a decent 2nd season. Newman and Rhodes were keeping WRs locked down for the most part.

ST: Blair Walsh, Patterson, Sherels, Jeff Locke

Grade: D

Why: Sherels was the bright spot for this unit – but he was out a few games. Blair Walsh was fired and Jeff Locke was spotty.