Because you all need another Indians podcast, from Joe Coblitz and Jeff Rich comes Greetings From Goodyear, an Arizona based show mostly about the Indians. On the first episode, the pair of Arizona transplants talk about the current state of the Cleveland Indians including the rotation and line-up as well as their chances within the division and beyond. That beyond goes into the West where they talk about some historically unfortunate teams.

Finally, they get into some local news, particularly a potential move of the Brewers Spring Training facility out of Maryvale.