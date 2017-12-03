A controversial hit for the NFL, Pats TE Rob Gronkowski delivered a low blow hit on star running back LeSean McCoy during Sunday’s divisional match up between New England and Buffalo. McCoy was seen down on the ground as the play was ruled down, but Gronkowski flew over to the scene and laid the lumber on the running back, causing immediate signs of a penalty.

Neither team produced a passing touchdown, surprising for the future Hall of Famer Tom Brady, throwing 258 yards against a tough Bills defense and throwing a interception in a ugly win by many. Brady completed 21 out of 30 completions, 9 of which landed in Gronkowski’s hands, who took off for 147 yards on the ground but did not find the end zone. The only Patriot to cross the plain into the end zone was Rex Burkhead, carrying the ball 12 times for 78 yards. Burkhead also caught three passes for 25 yards, fourth on the team in yards against Buffalo.

On Buffalo’s end, quarterback Tyrod Tayler struggled on the field, throwing for only 65 yards and could not put any points up for the Bills offense, full of emerging weapons. The leading player in yards was rookie Zay Jones, the highly touted East Carolina product, catching two balls for 22 yards.

For the defense of New England, holding down the fort was critical against Buffalo, giving up a field goal to kicker Stephen Hauschka. Newly acquired defensive end Eric Lee, a one year vet out of South Florida, had an outstanding individual performance which contributed immensely to New England, recording a sack and a half while snagging Taylor’s interception. Not bad for a low level signee to make a major difference for New England. Lee filled the gap of Trey Flowers, who sat out today due to a ribs injury.

A solid win for the now 10-2 Patriots, next week will be against Miami once more.