

After a team wins a championship they receive a trophy as well as a target that goes on their back. With every team coming at Cleveland with their best shot each night, they have risen to the challenge.

Of course there will be a few lapses throughout the 82 game season, such as their 5-4 start to the new year. But the elevation of their stars has been what has keep them atop the east.

Starting with their leader, LeBron James has to no surprise continued his excellence as a dominant scorer. Even in his fourteenth year he is somehow still getting better. So far this year he is averaging his highest combined assists and rebounds per game of his career. His extra high assist numbers are helping the other two players of their “big 3” to have outstanding years.

Kyrie Irving has always had unquestionable talent, but the league is full of talent. To be a truly special player you have to have some other “it” factor. Some may say you need to be clutch or to have a killer instinct.

Well check both of those off the list for Irving. He showed on Christmas day why he performance in the finals last year was not a fluke. His scoring is up four points per game from last year as well as an increase in shooting percentage in every category. He doesn’t need to be among the league leaders in assists to be at his best. As long as he’s scoring efficiently and creating, he’s doing his job perfectly.

Another player stepping up this year is Kevin Love. Does anyone remember the talk that he should be traded after his first and then again after his second year with the Cavs? Boy, has he come a long way since then. I’d hope by this point everyone is finally at the conclusion the the Love-Wiggins deal was good for the Cavs, right?

Love has returned to a 20 and 10 player and while his field goal percentage could definitely be higher, it’s still up from last year. He finally seems comfortable and confident playing in Cleveland. Having those two things should keep him from fading in a finals again like he did last year.

As everyone talks about how the Warriors added another star, if all the stars in Cleveland elevate their games it would almost be the equivalent to adding another player. It will take more than just their stars playing well for them to win a championship but the team’s overall play definitely starts with them.