Monster Energy Cup Series Champion: Denny Hamlin

Monster Energy Cup Series Rookie: Erik Jones

Xfinity Series Champion: Justin Allgaier

Xfinity Series Rookie: Cole Custer

Daytona 500 winner: Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, or Jimmie Johnson.

One former major team is going to go into the deep end in 2017 with the announcement they will move Dodge cars in 2018.

Look for at least one track in 2017 announce they will be downsizing the amount of seats they have.

2017 will not see a rebound at all in attendance and ratings even with the new Monster Energy sponsor.

Look for the time shift of races to last only one season as tracks go back to old start times.

For the 2018 season Darrell Wallace Jr. and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will swap rides.

Coming up later on this month is driver previews for both the Monster Energy and Xfinity series.