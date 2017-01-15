This is the third of many parts for driver previews. Sponsorship and drivers can change at any time.

17–Ricky Stenhouse Jr.–Roush Fenway Racing

Rick had 6 top tens last season and finished 21st place in the points. Fastenal is going to be back a sponsor for this car. I see no real improvement with this driver and he gets 4-6 top tens and finishes 20-22nd place in the standings.

18–Kyle Busch–Joe Gibbs Racing.

Had 4 wins and 25 top tens in 2016 to finish third place in the standings. M&M’s along with Interstate Batteries will be the main sponsor for this car. Hr will have his 3-5 top tens along with 20 plus top tens to finish 4-8th place in the standings.

19–Daniel Suarez–Joe Gibbs Racing

Replaces Carl Edwards in the car that had three wins and 18 top tens to finish 4th place in the standings. Arris is the sponsor of the car for most of the season. Daniel Though won the Xfinity Series with 3 wins and 27 top tens. I see him getting 10-15 top tens with no wins to finish 18th place in the points.

20–Matt Kenseth–Joe Gibbs Racing

Matt finished fifth place with 2 wins and 19 top tens. Dewalt is going to be a sponsor for this car, but no extra sponsorship has been named for this car. I see another 15-20 top tens for this car and a couple of wins and will finish 9th-12th place in this car.

21–Ryan Blaney–Wood Brothers Racing

Ryan had nine top tens with no wins to finish 20th place in the points. Motorcraft and SKF will be back to sponsor this car. I see this car getting 8-11 top tens while still finishing 19-21st place in the points.