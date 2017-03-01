It’s deadline day and the takes are hotter than molten lava. Let’s catch up…
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?
Right away, you’d go with Pouilot is getting traded. I certainly thought that. Thankfully, Mike Colligan rose from the ashes to clear things up…
Pouliot is probably going to replace Cameron Guance in the lineup for the long haul. Guance didn’t look bad until last night when he shit every bed in Dallas. Doesn’t rule out a Pouliot trade today, but this seems the most likely scenario since Pouliot won’t be able to be sent back down.
Next up is the home of hot takes:
There’s the side who says the Fleury insurance policy is good to have, then the other side of the coin, which also makes a ton of sense:
The problem remains the same: Not a lot of demand for a $6 million dollar backup goalie.
Good argument here for just moving Fleury to move Fleury:
Which leads us to the next furnace:
This is notable since the Pens *currently* have Fleury and his NMC, and Murray, the real starter and future in goal…
The thing to remember here is:
If you’re Vegas, why agree to take an ‘asset’ now when you can just wait and leverage for an NHL-ready player after the season concludes? Also, if you’re the Pens, is your grasp on the future that solid that you know right now exactly who you would want to give up? Probably not. It’s a scenario that is probably going to happen, it just doesn’t make sense from either perspective for it to go down today.
We’ll add to this as we go…