It’s deadline day and the takes are hotter than molten lava. Let’s catch up…

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?

Right away, you’d go with Pouilot is getting traded. I certainly thought that. Thankfully, Mike Colligan rose from the ashes to clear things up…

Teams are limited to 4 post-deadline recalls to NHL roster. Pouliot recall today before 3pm ensures he won’t count against #Pens 4 https://t.co/rbAMBrq3kU — Mike Colligan (@MikeColligan) March 1, 2017

Pouliot is probably going to replace Cameron Guance in the lineup for the long haul. Guance didn’t look bad until last night when he shit every bed in Dallas. Doesn’t rule out a Pouliot trade today, but this seems the most likely scenario since Pouliot won’t be able to be sent back down.

Next up is the home of hot takes:

Things can change quickly but told as of now, unlikely M-A Fleury gets traded by the #Penguins. — Louis Jean (@LouisJean_TVA) March 1, 2017

There’s the side who says the Fleury insurance policy is good to have, then the other side of the coin, which also makes a ton of sense:

every dollar you devote to the "just in case," fund is a dollar that could be spend improving other areas of the roster. — NHL Insiider (@MouseRat_Fan) March 1, 2017

The problem remains the same: Not a lot of demand for a $6 million dollar backup goalie.

Good argument here for just moving Fleury to move Fleury:

@madchad412 any "value" in return is a bonus imo. cap space and being able to protect Murray is the real return — Krysta (@krittterrr) March 1, 2017

Which leads us to the next furnace:

Vegas Golden Knights will officially be in the hockey business this afternoon. I's dotted…T's crossed…George McPhee can start dealing. — John Shannon (@JSportsnet) March 1, 2017

This is notable since the Pens *currently* have Fleury and his NMC, and Murray, the real starter and future in goal…

Would be very wise to lock down the ability to protect Matt Murray today. then figure out the Fleury situation later. https://t.co/P4lau0Di9V — Mike Darnay (@MikeDarnay) March 1, 2017

The thing to remember here is:

Note on Vegas… They can also make trades after today. Since they can't acquire pro players til summer, today doesn't matter to them — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 1, 2017

If you’re Vegas, why agree to take an ‘asset’ now when you can just wait and leverage for an NHL-ready player after the season concludes? Also, if you’re the Pens, is your grasp on the future that solid that you know right now exactly who you would want to give up? Probably not. It’s a scenario that is probably going to happen, it just doesn’t make sense from either perspective for it to go down today.

We’ll add to this as we go…