Game 7 of Round 2 was last night — more on that to come — but the Pens were cooler than the polar bear’s toe nail, Trumping the Caps in D.C.

So it’s on to Round 3. Another opportunity for fans to jump off a bridge after the Sens win exactly one game. Another opportunity for the Pittsburgh media to embarrass themselves by downplaying the Pens with takes so hot they could melt your face.

And here is the schedule for those potential events: