After starting out the 2016 NFL season 5-0, the Minnesota Vikings’ year took a stark turn. From defensively stout and offensively efficient, Minnesota cratered, lost eight of its final 11 games to finish 8-8 and missed the playoffs.

Heading into the offseason, major names at prime positions own the headlines for the Vikings, but it is the less heralded spots that demand attention.

The news that Teddy Bridgewater will likely miss his second straight season is tough to stomach, but such a possibility was why ownership pulled the trigger on the massive Sam Bradford trade last preseason. Bradford is under contract for another year and needs to be given help, specifically up front.

The Vikings had a horrid offensive line in 2016 thanks to underachievement and extensive injuries. The unit finished 30th in the NFL run blocking and below average on passing plays according to Football Outsiders. Injuries to tackles Matt Kalil, Andre Smith, and Jake Long submarined the season. Now, after the releases of Brandon Fusco and Mike Harris, the team essentially has the entire offensive line to address.

It doesn’t help that Minnesota’s first-round pick was sacrificed to acquire Bradford. Unless they make a trade to move up, the team will not select in the 2017 NFL Draft until the second round with the 46th overall pick

The Vikes need to select offensive linemen early and often in the draft. There should be a quality option available to them in round two, even if it is not a tackle. There really isn’t an upper threshold on how many linemen Minnesota should come away with. The line is easily the weakness of this team, and that fact trickles down to the other portions of the offense.

The knack on Bradford is that he is not good when he is under pressure. He already throws underneath too often and that gets taken away when there is no time to get the ball off. Running backs will find it hard to produce without holes up front as well. Future Hall of Fame back Adrian Peterson is surely to be released this offseason because of his ungainly contract. Later in the draft could be a time to grab a running back for that reason. It isn’t as dire of a need as offensive line, but the team could use more talented bodies to vie for carries in 2017. In Peterson’s absence this season, the team averaged a pitiful 3.2 yards per carry behind Jerick McKinnon and Matt Asiata.

Elsewhere, this franchise could be in the market for a new return man if Cordarrelle Patterson leaves in free agency. With a few extra mid-round picks in their holster, the Vikings could explore taking a corner with return skills or a wide receiver with the same. They are not holed into specifically filling Patterson’s roster spot since he was essentially a non-factor on offense.

The defense was elite in 2016 before tailing off. Defensive tackle could be an area to target, but this draft should mostly be about clogging up the leaks on offense to make that unit playable. Otherwise, 8-8 could look like a nice step up after next season wraps.