PREVIEW: 2017 Western Conference Finals, Game 1: San Antonio Spurs (0-0) at Golden State Warriors (0-0) — The Gamemanship with Popovich Begins
Posted by on May 13, 2017

San Antonio Spurs (0-0) at Golden State Warriors (0-0)

Tip-Off: Sunday, May 14, 2017, – 12:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: ABC Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (22.8, 4.4, 6.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (19.1, 3.3, 2.3)

SF: Kevin Durant (27.2, 7.2, 3.8)

PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)

C: Zaza Pachulia (7.0, 6.0, 1.3)

Head Coach: Mike Brown (Interim) (career: 347-216, 0.616)

San Antonio Spurs (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Patty Mills (7.9, 1.5, 2.2)

SG: Danny Green (8.8, 3.4, 1.6)

SF: Kawhi Leonard (16.4, 6.2, 2.3)

PF: LaMarcus Aldridge (19.1, 8.3, 1.9)

C: Pau Gasol (17.9, 9.4, 3.2)

Head Coach: Gregg Popovich (career: 1150-5.6, 0.694)

Injury Report

Warriors: Kevon Looney (hip) is out.

Jazz: Tony Parker (ruptured left quadriceps tendon) is out, Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is questionable.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes


