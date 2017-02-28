The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed veteran defenseman Marc-Andre Bergeron to a two-way contract for the remainder of the 2016/17 season, according to TVA’s Renaud Lavoie and others. Bergeron will need to clear waivers before he officially becomes a member of the Blue Jackets.

Bergeron, a veteran of 490 NHL games, had been with the Cleveland Monsters on an AHL-only deal prior to the signing. The diminutive 5’9” left-shooting blueliner had played the previous three seasons with Zurich in the Swiss NLA, posting 18 goals and 78 points in 135 regular season games played, and another 16 points in 30 play-off games.

It should also be noted that Bergeron was counted on last season in Zurich as a veteran leader to get a relatively well-known rookie named Auston Matthews acclimated to the pro game.

The most (in)famous moment in Bergeron’s playing career arguably came in the 2006 Stanley Cup Final with Edmonton, where he deposited Carolina’s Andrew Ladd onto Oilers goalie Dwayne Roloson, knocking Roloson out of the play-offs and, according to many Oilers fans, all but handing the Hurricanes the Stanley Cup.

Besides that, Bergeron has largely been known as a power play specialist in the NHL, smart with moving the puck, with a strong shot from the point, but not exactly the most alert defensive presence. In 13 games with the Monsters this season, Bergeron amassed three goals and six assists for nine points, seven of which came at even strength. He has, by far, the best Goals For% Relative to Team among Monsters defenders, with a +35.42%, and a 56% goals for rate on the whole. In layman’s terms: the Monsters score far more goals with Bergeron on the ice than without him on the ice. That’s a Very Good Thing.

This move gives the Jackets some blueline insurance. With the big squad currently carrying eight defenders, it would be somewhat of a surprise to see Bergeron with the NHL team unless there’s an emergency. But it’s a move that further adds to the team’s roster flexibility, as waiving/trading one of Dalton Prout or Scott Harrington (or any current top-six defender) would not be met with a notable roster loss, as Bergeron could easily step into their role as press box hero, or onto the club’s third pairing.

– Jeremy