I like the Falcons. That offense is unlike any other in the NFL. Ryan has so many weapons. The strength of Belichick (as we all know) is to stop what they do best. So you figure they will do what everyone else does, namely doubling Julio Jones. Problem is that everyone else is lethal too. So there is no place for any defense to hide. The knock on Atlanta is that their Defense is porous. But as the season has worn on, their young first and 2nd year players have gotten the requisite experience to be better and play better. So they are not a great defense but they are good enough to get some stops. Also, the 2 week rest will help these young kids who will recharge after a long season.

I have explained this before… the Super Bowl line is one of the more inefficient lines in sports. Vegas is just balancing the money, and this is amateur hour, where the public bets heavily. They want a piece of the Patriots. 2/3rds of the money is coming in on them. So the point spread is just money balancing. It is not the correct line. There is generally more opportunity in an inefficient line in the Super Bowl than any other game all year.

They have the wrong favorite. I would make the line ATL -3, or at worst pick’em. I know full well that that cannot be the line. So I understand why NE is favored. With that said, I handicap the game and see Atlanta winning. Note how the moneyline is not skewed very much toward NE. The public is not pushing that, they are just laying the points. So all that is left is for the arbs to reconcile it, and that is why the moneyline is not pumped up at all. If I could get a good moneyline (beyond the paltry +130) I would go that route. But I am likely going to take ATL +3, and if I can somehow get +3.5 I would do that with more. I’d actually prefer to see the line keep moving out, as that would confirm my analysis further. I like being on the other side of that, especially in this situation.

There are certain players that are the heart and soul of your team, guys you need in the trenches to give a team the confidence that they can and will beat anybody. When Earl Thomas went down for the rest of the season, it was such a tremendous loss for the Seahawks. Wonder and I both knew instantly that SEA would not be able to recover. For me, I had a different, but similar epiphany when (ironically, at the hands of Earl Thomas) Gronkowski got injured. No, I did not believe that New England was crippled from a playoff perspective. But what it meant was that New England was now much more beatable and that the right team could take them down at the right time. This is the time. New England is a very good team. But their offense without Gronk is good, not great. Gronk gives that team swagger and confidence. Without Gronk they have Marty Bennett at TE, who is not as dangerous without the 2nd star TE on the field. Without Gronk, the Safety a few less worries. You see this when New England’s offense goes through mini droughts within games. They can be stopped…. some of the time. A less than perfect pass to Edelman on 3rd down, and they punt.

As the Giants have taught us over and over, the key to beating Brady is to get a pass rush. ATL has a pass rush. Beasley and the guys under Center get pressure. They did a solid job on GB’s OL/Rodgers, and it is a step down in class to the NE OL/Brady. The NE OL is well coached, but they are serviceable only. These guys like Mason Andrews Fleming and Thuney are ordinary. They can be beat. I’d love to see Beasley line up outside and then stunt inside. The Patriots will score, but they will get disrupted too. And they won’t get all of those touches they saw vs PIT and HOU because ATL will hold onto possession a lot more. If you added up the PIT (minus Bell) Offense + Houston Offense it would not equal HALF of what the Patriots will see vs ATL.

The only reason why ATL loses is if they somehow party in preparation and are not businesslike like the Pats. I do not think that will happen, as Quinn has been there with SEA twice in the last 4 years. If he has half a clue, he will explain to them the difference between winning and losing the Super Bowl is not an option, to be ready. 4 Falcons players have been to the Super Bowl vs 22 Patriots who have been there. New England is already businesslike 24/7/365, so that is their baseline. They do not play “better,” just to that consistent baseline. This can be a huge positive for ATL if they are ready. If not, New England will use this one area to exploit the Falcons. This is the perceived advantage for why the Pats are favored. This is the consistency that everyone is paying up for. I do not see it as being the defining factor- not if the Falcons are businesslike themselves.