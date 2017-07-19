Rajon rondo is very peculiar player in the NBA. When it come to intangibles he has plenty, a motivator, heart, passion, the will to win and that it factor.

He has championship pedigree, tremendous basketball IQ, leadership skills and is out of this world floor general. With rondo the Bulls where up 2-0 on Celtics and without him they didn’t win another game to give you and idea of his impact.

Got Boogie?

Will the signing of double R cause the pelicans to fly higher that before as well as get Boogie to stay. Rondo was recruited by his former teammate DeMarcus Cousins together the pair had breakout seasons. Boogie had his highest ppg avg and double R led the league in assist. Let’s give a few more reasons why The impact of Rajon Rondo will be a successful one.

Rondo is a part of the Kentucky Wildcats as well as three other players on our team. They already have a rapport with each other and an idea of how to play together because of their college identities. Anthony Davis, Rajon Rondo, Darius Miller and DeMarcus Cousins all attended the University of Kentucky. All three players are used to contending for championships. Rondo took Boogie game up a notch and I am sure he will do the same for A.D. So it is very likely that the trio Double R, A.D. and Boogie mesh well and give the pelicans a dynamic season.

Floor General

Rajon Rondo is the best available floor general for $4 million I have seen in the last five years. (Jason Kidd was the other one for everyone wondering) Rondo has a way of making his players want to play for him. Glen “Big Baby” Davis stated in a recent interview. “Glen Davis on playing with Rondo vs playing with CP3: “I wanted to run through the wall with Rondo. I didn’t wanna run through the wall Chris Paul. I didn’t wanna set that good pick. That’s how you feel, you gotta love the next person next to you.” Rondo is a championship player that has laid veterans older than him to title in which he was an instrumental piece to achieving the lofty goal. Is Rondo a better locker room leader than Chris Paul he certainly has the championship credential’s to say so.

Mentor

Rondo still is a good scorer but that is not his best attribute. Rondo provides veteran championship experience to mentor drew holiday as well as the other young players on the pelicans. He was released from Chicago due to sticking up for younger players as well as the coaching staff which is not always a bad thing. Rondo would not co sign on Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade’s lack of team etiquette Rondo stated

“My vets would never go to the media. They would come to the team. My vets didn’t pick and choose when they wanted to bring it. They brought it every time they stepped in the gym whether it was practice or a game. They didn’t take days off. My vets didn’t care about their numbers. My vets played for the team. When we lost, they wouldn’t blame us. They took responsibility and got in the gym. They showed the young guys what it meant to work. Even in Boston when we had the best record in the league, if we lost a game, you could hear a pin drop on the bus. They showed us the seriousness of the game. My vets didn’t have an influence on the coaching staff. They couldn’t change the plan because it didn’t work for them. I played under one of the greatest coaches, and he held everyone accountable. It takes 1-15 to win. When you isolate everyone, you can’t win consistently. I may be a lot of things, but I’m not a bad teammate. My goal is to pass what I learned along. The young guys work. They show up. They don’t deserve blame. If anything is questionable, it’s the leadership.”

Rajon Rondo type of player to hold everyone accountable as well as himself. This type of thinking creates a winning environment and he should be a phenomenal addition To the pelicans franchise.