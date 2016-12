Hello fans! Here is another week’s edition of the War Room, featuring Scotty Ball and Myles Gorham. The guys talk all things fantasy football! Enjoy!

https://thebloguin.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/wk-16-war-room-pt-1.mp3 https://thebloguin.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/wk-16-war-room-pt-2.mp3