WASHINGTON D.C.- The Washington Wizards hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves at the nations’ capitol in the Verizon Center. The Wizards (17-18) prevailed 112-105 and continued their home winning streak of nine. The Timberwolves (11-25) have now lost six out of their last eight.

John Wall had 18 points and a season-high 18 assists. The Wizards had a balanced scoring attack with six players in double figures. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 22 points on 7 of 12 shooting. Marcin Gortat was perfect from the field, finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Timberwolves small forward Andrew Wiggins looked to redeem himself after poor shooting in Philadelphia which ended 22 straight games scoring in double figures. He led all scorers with 41 points. Gorgui Dieng and Karl-Anthony Towns both had double-doubles.

The game started at a high pace. Wiggins countered a 65% first quarter Wizards shooting barrage with 15 points to keep the game close. Zach LaVine missed his first 9 field goals. His first basket came with under 2 minutes before half time.

The Timberwolves drew even late in the 3rd quarter when Ricky Rubio found Brandon Rush for a baseline jumper. The Wizards regained the lead with a Wall jump shot. Rubio again found Rush for a 3-pointer which gave the Wolves their first lead of the game. Wall and Wiggins then exchanged baskets and team leads on the following four possessions.

Late in the game, Wall and Wiggins continued to duel. Wiggins pulled up from 17 feet and buried a jump shot that gave the Wolves a 101-99 lead with 2 minutes and 50 seconds to go. Two possessions later, Wall’s crossover on Rubio allowed him a finger roll lay-up. After a timeout, Wiggins split the defense and finished with a thunderous slam. Wall then found Beal for a three-pointer that gave the Wizards a 5-point lead. Wiggins brought the Wolves within 3 but an alley oop from Wall to Gortat sealed it for the Wizards.

Shabazz Mahammad (illness) was inactive for the Timberwolves. Brandon Rush stepped up in his place after missing 12 games and scored 10 points on 4 for 4 shooting. Washington received great bench play from Jason Smith, who filled in after Gortat picked up 2 early fouls. He led the Wizards bench scoring with 10 points.

Washington, who have won 10 out of 15, will travel to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks on Sunday. Minnesota will look for it first win of 2017 against the Utah Jazz at home tomorrow evening.