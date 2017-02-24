Quantcast
Watch DeMarcus Cousins score his first points as a Pelican
Posted by on February 24, 2017

DeMarcus Cousins suited up for the New Orleans Pelicans for the first time Thursday night, following his trade from the Kings.

He turned in a great performance, especially for a guy that was playing in his first game with his new team. Cousins made 11 of 19 shots he attempted, finishing with 27 points and 14 rebounds.

Cousins fared a lot better than Anthony Davis, that’s for sure. AD made only eight of 21 field goals, hauled in nine rebounds and his team was -31 when he was on the floor.

As for Cousins, he stroked the first shot he attempted, just 32 seconds into the game. Watch him drain the mid-range jumper with ease.

Unfortunately for Cousins and his new teammates, they got dismantled by the Rockets at home, 129-99.