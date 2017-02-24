DeMarcus Cousins suited up for the New Orleans Pelicans for the first time Thursday night, following his trade from the Kings.

He turned in a great performance, especially for a guy that was playing in his first game with his new team. Cousins made 11 of 19 shots he attempted, finishing with 27 points and 14 rebounds.

Cousins fared a lot better than Anthony Davis, that’s for sure. AD made only eight of 21 field goals, hauled in nine rebounds and his team was -31 when he was on the floor.

As for Cousins, he stroked the first shot he attempted, just 32 seconds into the game. Watch him drain the mid-range jumper with ease.

Unfortunately for Cousins and his new teammates, they got dismantled by the Rockets at home, 129-99.