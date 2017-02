All Times Eastern

Saturday, February 18

Australian Rules Football

JLT Community Series, Coffs Harbour International Sports Stadium, Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, Australia

Sydney Swans vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing, Cintas Center, Xavier University, Cincinnati, OH

Super Lightweights

Adrian Granados vs. Adrien Broner — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Hertha BSC Berlin vs. Bayern München — FS2, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. VfL Wolfsburg — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:20 a.m.

Hamburger SV vs. SC Freiburg — Fox Spccer Plus, 12:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Weekly — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 8:30 p.m.

College Baseball

College Urban Invitational, New Orleans MLB Youth Academy, New Orleans, LA

Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Grambling State vs. Southern — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Rice at Texas — Longhorn Network, 4 p.m.

Rice at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Gymnastics

Stanford at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Oregon State at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at Utah — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Providence at Notre Dame — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Denver at Miami (OH) — American Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin — Fox Sports Wisconsin/STO, 8 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Notre Dame at Georgetown — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

College Rugby

British Columbia at Cal. — Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

College Softball

Indiana at Texas — Longhorn Network, 11 a.m.

College Tennis

Women’s

UCLA at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

FA Cup

Fifth Round Proper

Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City — FS1, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea — FS2, 12:25 p.m.

Millwall vs. Leicester City — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Middlesbrough vs. Oxford United — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

FA Cup Match Day — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Four Continents Championship, Gangneung, Republic of Korea

Pairs’ Free Skate — NBCSN, 8 a.m. (same day coverage)

Ladies’ Free Skate — NBC, 2:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Men’s Free Skate — NBCSN, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

European Tour

World Super 6 Perth, Lake Karrinyup Country Club, Perth, Western Australia, Australia

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour

Genesis Open, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, CA

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Chubb Classic, The TwinEagles Club (Talon Course), Naples, FL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Women’s Australian Open, Royal Adelaide Golf Club, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia

Final Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

La Liga

Sporting Gijon vs. Atlético Madrid — beIN Sports, 6:50 a.m.

Real Madrid vs. Espanyol — beIN Sports, 10:05 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Browne, Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Weigh-In — FS2, 4 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Advance Auto Parts Clash, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Practice — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Practice — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Race — FS1, 8 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA All-Star Saturday Night, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest — TNT, 8 p.m.

Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Announcement — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

NBA All-Star Practice — NBA TV, noon

NBA Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

NBA Talent Challenge — TNT, 5 p.m.

NBA 3X All-Star Challenge — TNT< 6 p.m.

Area 21: NBA All-Star Edition — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

NBA All-Star Weekend: Commissioner Adam Silver Media Availability — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA D-League

All-Star Game, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

East vs. West — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Day in Canada

Winnipeg at Montreal — CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago — Sporstnet/NHL Network/WGN, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto — CBC/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver — CBC/Sporsnet, 10 p.m.

Celebrating the Game — CBC/Sportsnet, noon

Celebrating the Game — CBC/Sportsnet, 5 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo — Fox Sports Midwest/MSG Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Washington at Detroit — NHL Network/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic/Fox Sports Detroit, 2 p.m.

New York Islanders at New Jersey — MSG Plus/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota — Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona — Comcast SportsNet California/Fox Sports Arizona, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

Hockey Is for Everyone — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

Skiing

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, St. Moritz, Switzerland

Ladies’ Slalom — NBC, 1 p.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Sports Talk

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Hit It Hard — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: This Was the XFL — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: This Magic Moment — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: The Bad Boys — ESPN Classic, noon

Spike Lee’s Lil’ Joints: Black Hoosiers/The Greatest Catch Ever — ESPN Classic, 2 p.m.

Spoet Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Spike Lee’s Lil’ Joints: Italian Imports/Of the Father and of the Son/Ray Allen: AKA Jesus Shuttleworth — ESPN Classic, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — ESPN Classic, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: Doc & Darryl — ESPN Classic, 5:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Without Bias — ESPN Classic, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Pony Excess — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Small Potatoes: Who Killed The USFL — ESPN Classic, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:15 p.m.

30 for 30: Silly Little Game — ESPN Classic, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Rotterdam Open, Ahoy Rotterdam, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

WTA Tour

Qatar Total Open, International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Final — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

ATP Tour

Memphis Open, Racquet Club of Memphis, Memphis, TN

Semifinal #1 — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Semifinal #2 — Tennis Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 19

Australian Rules Football

JLT Community Series, Kombumerri Park, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

Gold Coast Suns vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:30 a.m.

Bundesliga

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Red Bull Leipzig — FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 9:20 a.m.

FC Köln vs. FC Schalke 04 — FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Rice at Texas — Longhorn Network, 1 p.m.

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Gymnastics

Arizona at Washington — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Washington, 4 p.m.

College Hockey

Women’s

Wisconsin at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

FA Cup

Fifth Round Proper

Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur — FS1, 9 a.m.

Blackburn Rovers vs. Manchester United — FS1, 11 a.m.

FA Cup Match Day — FS1, 8:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

World Super 6 Perth, Lake Karrinyup Country Club, Perth, Western Australia, Australia

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour

Genesis Open, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, CA

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Chubb Classic, The TwinEagles Club (Talon Course), Naples, FL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

La Liga

Barcelona vs. Leganes — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Browne, Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Prelims — FS1, 7 p.m.

Main Event — FS1, 9 p.m.

UFC Prefight Show — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, midnight

MLB

MLB Network Countdown: Top WBC Games — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

MLB Network Countdown: Top WBC Performances — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Qualifying — Fox, 3 p.m.

NBA

NBA All-Star Game, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference — TNT, 8:20 p.m.

NBA Legends Brunch — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA GameTime: All-Star Sunday — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TBS/TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Day in America

Washington at New York Rangers — NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh — NBC, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Boston at San Jose — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

Hockey Day in America — NBC, noon

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NHL Sunday Shootout-The Week in Review — NBCSN, 11:15 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa — TSN3/TSN5/TVA Sports, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus — Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at New York Islanders — MSG Network/MSG Plus, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina — Sportsnet 360/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver — Sportsnet 360/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Scottish Premier League

Kilmarnock vs. Aberdeen — Fox Soccer Plus, 7:55 a.m.

Dundee vs. Rangers — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 a.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, St. Moritz, Switzerland

Men’s Slalom — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Soccer

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Sports Talk

30 for 30: The ’85 Bears — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

The Sports Reporters (The Final Days) — ESPN, 9:30 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

E:60: Penny Saved — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Rotterdam Open, Ahoy Rotterdam, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Final — Tennis Channel, 9:30 a.m.

ATP Tour

Argentina Open, Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Final — Tennis Channel, noon

ATP Tour

Memphis Open, Racquet Club of Memphis, Memphis, TN

Final — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.