The Twins are going to be travelling from Los Angeles to Seattle tomorrow, and it seems unlikely that the team the faces the Mariners on Tuesday will be exactly the same as they were on Sunday. At the very least, the Twins will need to see if Eduardo Escobar is healthy enough to keep playing, and now that the pen has had a chance to recover after a brutal home stand, it makes sense that the team will want to have 4 bench bats. Further encouraging the move to a bigger bench will be their series with the Giants after they are done in Seattle.

Expect the bullpen to be a little thinner, certainly. One way or another, expect Randy Rosario to be swapped out for Vargas. If Escobar gets sent to the DL, it seems likely that the Twins will want to replace him with versatility in the infield. A look at the 40 man roster doesn’t offer too many options, so don’t be surprised if we see Engelb Vielma make his Major League Debut if Escobar can’t go this week.

If the Twins want to go extra crazy, the Twins may add some more outfield versatility for that Giants’ series. This sees unlikely, given their bullpen management to date, but I could be convinced that the Twins might be interested in getting Daniel Palka or Zach Granite a taste of the Majors this week as well. To do this, Buddy Boshers or Alex Wimmers would likely be on their way back to Rochester.