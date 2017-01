Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Thomas Dulorme defeated Brian Jones [R6 TKO]

DJ Linderman defeated Sylvester Barron [UD]

Cosmo Alexandre defeated Xiaofeng Tan [Decision, Superstar Fight 7]

Jo Nattawut defeated Yan Zhao [Decision, Superstar Fight 7]

Sergio Wielzen defeated Li Ning [Decision, Glory of Heroes 6]

Zhou Zhipeng defeated Eisa Alamdar [Decision, Glory of Heroes 6]

Qiu Jianliang defeated Kem Sitsongpeenong [R1 KO, Glory of Heroes 6]

Rungravee Sasiprapagym defeated Mourad Harfoui [KO, TopKing World Series 12]

Kaew Weerasakreck defeated Wang Pengfei [Decision, Wu Lin Feng]

Yuta Kubo lost to Xie Lei [Decision, Wu Lin Feng]

Yi Long defeated Marco Pique [Decision, Wu Lin Feng]

Fang Bian defeated Berat Aliu [Decision, Wu Lin Feng]

Enriko Kehl defeated Farkhad Akhmejanau, lost to Shamil Gasanbekov [70kg Tournament, Wu Lin Feng]

Baret Yoshida lost to Pablo Silva [SD, Fight To Win Pro 21]

Roberto Satoshi [Won Silver Medal, 77kg Tournament, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam]

Xande Ribeiro [Won Gold Medal, 94kg Tournament, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam]

Bia Mesquita [Won Gold Medal, 62kg Tournament, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam]

Thiago Silva defeated Jared Torgesen [UD, Absolute Championship Berkut 51]

Luis Palomino defeated Musa Khamanaev [R2 TKO, Absolute Championship Berkut 51]

Alexandre Pimentel lost to Christos Giagos [UD, Absolute Championship Berkut 51]

Leandro Silva defeated Pat Healy [R1 TKO, Absolute Championship Berkut 51]

Mike Kyle defeated Dan Charles [R1 TKO, Absolute Championship Berkut 51]

Rodney Wallace lost to Shamil Gamzatov [SD, Absolute Championship Berkut 51]

Danny Martinez defeated Cory Alexander [UD, Absolute Championship Berkut 51]

Kazunori Yokota lost to Martin Nguyen [R1 KO, OneFC: Quest For Power]

Vitaly Bigdash defeated Aung La N Sang [UD, OneFC: Quest For Power]

Rachael Ostovich lost to Christine Ferea [R3 TKO, Invicta Fighting Championship 21]

Andrea Lee defeated Jenny Liou [R1 TKO, Invicta Fighting Championship 21]

Aspen Ladd defeated Sjara Eubanks [UD, Invicta Fighting Championship 21]

Raquel Pa’aluhi defeated Pannie Kianzad [R1 Submission, Invicta Fighting Championship 21]

Elizabeth Phillips lost to Leah Letson [R1 KO, Invicta Fighting Championship 21]

Megan Anderson defeated Charmaine Tweet [R2 KO, Invicta Fighting Championship 21]

Joachim Christensen defeated Bojan Mihajlovic [R3 TKO, UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez]

Walt Harris defeated Chase Sherman [R2 KO, UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez]

Nina Ansaroff defeated Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger [R3 Submission, UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez]