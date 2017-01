Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Peter Graham lost to Zhilei Zhang [R1 KO]

Patrick Nielsen defeated Beibi Berrocal [UD]

Maiva Hamadouche defeated Milena Koleva [R9 TKO]

Zab Judah defeated Jorge Luis Munguia [R2 TKO]

Zoila Frausto defeated Daniela Graf [UD, Glory 37]

Robin van Roosmalen defeated Matt Embree [R3 TKO, Glory 37]

Yoann Kongolo won Welterweight Contender Tournament [Glory 37]

Karim Benmansour defeated Alan Scheinson, lost to Yoann Kongolo Glory 37]

Guto Inocente defeated D’Angelo Marshall [Extra Round Decision, Glory 37]

Jason Wilnis defeated Israel Adesanya [UD, Glory 37]

Eric Schambari defeated Ryne Sandhagen [Submission, Fight To Win Pro 22]

Caio Terra [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Master Light Featherweight Division, Won Bronze Medal, Openweight Division, IBJJF European Championships]

Michael Musumeci Jr. [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, IBJJF European Championships]

Joao Miyao [Won Bronze Medal, Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, IBJJF European Championships]

Igor Araujo [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Master Heavyweight Division, IBJJF European Championships]

Gianni Grippo [Won Silver Medal, Black Belt Featherweight Division, IBJJF European Championships]

Leandro Lo [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Heavyweight Division, Openweight Division, IBJJF European Championships]

Mahamed Aly [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Super Heavyweight Division, Won Bronze Medal, Openweight Division, IBJJF European Championships]

Igor Silva [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, IBJJF European Championships]

Carlos Farias [Won Bronze Medal, Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, IBJJF European Championships]

Gezary Matuda [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, IBJJF European Championships]

Mackenzie Dern [Won Gold Medal, Featherweight Division, IBJJF European Championships]

Beatriz de Oliveira [Won Gold Medal, Lightweight Division, IBJJF European Championships]

Tammi Musumeci [Won Bronze Medal, Lightweight Division, IBJJF European Championships]

Amanda Loewen [Won Bronze Medal, Middleweight Division, IBJJF European Championships]

Jose Torres defeated Pedro Nobre [R1 TKO, Titan Fighting Championship 43]

Chinzo Machida defeated Jamar Ocampo [R3 TKO, Bellator 170]

Jack May defeated Dave Cryer [R1 TKO, Bellator 170]

Kevin Casey drew Keith Berry [MD, Bellator 170]

Henry Corrales defeated Cody Bollinger [R3 KO, Bellator 170]

Colleen Schneider defeated Chrissie Daniels [R1 Submission, Bellator 170]