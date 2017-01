Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Jerwin Ancajas defeated Jose Alfredo Rodriguez [R7 RTD]

Carlos Takam defeated Marcin Rekowski [R4 KO]

David Mitchell defeated Ryan Walsh [Submission, Fight To Win Pro 23]

Kim Terra defeated Danny Bohigan [Decision, Fight To Win Pro 23]

Kyle Kingsbury lost to Eliot Kelly [Decision, Fight To Win Pro 23]

Ron Keslar lost to Ahmed White [Submission, Fight To Win Pro 23]

Dillon Danis defeated AJ Agazarm [OT Escape, Submission Underground 3]

Antonio Carlos Junior defeated Garry Tonon [Submission, Submission Underground 3]

Chad Mendes defeated Jeff Glover [Submission, Submission Underground 3]

Gordon Ryan defeated Joe Baize [Submission, Submission Underground 3]

Kim Terra [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Featherweight Division, Won Bronze Medal, Black Belt Openweight Division, IBJJF San Jose International Open]

Ron Keslar [Won Bronze Medal, Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Division, IBJJF San Jose International Open]

Caio Terra [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Heavyweight Division, IBJJF San Jose International Open]

Vinny Magalhaes [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, Won Silver Medal, Black Belt Openweight Division, IBJJF San Jose International Open]

Dan Spohn defeated Flavio Rodrigo Magon [UD, Hard Knocks Fighting Championship 53]

Jake Lindsay lost to Chance Rencountre [SD, Bellator 171]

Alexandre Pantoja defeated Eric Shelton [SD, UFC on FOX: Pena vs. Shevchenko]

Artur Bagautinov defeated Ilya Kosnyrev [R2 TKO, Eurasia Fight Nights 58]

Diego Brandao defeated Murad Machaev [R2 Submission, Eurasia Fight Nights 58]

Yoshiro Maeda lost to Hayato Ishii [UD, Shooto Japan]

Motonobu Tezuka drew Tomohiko Hori [MD, Grachan 27]