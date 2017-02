Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Danny Green defeated Anthony Mundine [MD]

Kid Galahad defeated Leonel Hernandez [R3 RTD]

Andrew Selby defeated Ardin Diale [UD]

Christian Hammer defeated David Price [R7 TKO]

Chris Eubank Jr. defeated Renold Quinlan [R10 TKO]

Zinedine_Hameur-Lain defeated Budimir Bajbic [R1 KO, Emperor Chok Dee]

Garry Tonon defeated AJ Agazarm [Decision, Fight To Win Pro 24]

Edwin Najmi defeated Nathan Mendelsohn [Decision, Fight To Win Pro 24]

Chad George defeated Rey De Leon [SD, Fight To Win Pro 24]

Mackenzie Dern defeated Pati Fontes [Submission, Fight To Win Pro 25]

Augusto Tanquinho Mendes defeated Jeff Glover [Decision, Fight To Win Pro 25]

Gianni Grippo defeated Samir Chantre [SD, Fight To Win Pro 25]

Lauren Murphy lost to Elisa Giddens [SD, Fight To Win Pro 25]

Anthony Birchak defeated Seth Wheeler [Submission, Fight To Win Pro 25]

Dominyka Obelenyte [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Super Heavyweight Division, Black Belt Openweight Division, IBJJF Atlanta Winter International Open]

Khalil Roundtree defeated Daniel Jolly [R1 KO, UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie]

Niko Price defeated Alex Morono [R2 KO, UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie]

Frodo Khasbulaev defeated Fernando Vieira [TKO, Akhmat Fight Show 33]

Akitoshi Tamura lost to Yoshiki Nakahara [R3 KO, Pancrase 284]