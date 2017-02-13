Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Antonio DiMarco defeated Luis Solis [UD]

Steve Wakeling defeated Marco Pique [Decision, Tanko Muay Thai League]

Liam Harrison defeated Raul Romero [Decision, Tanko Muay Thai League]

Eliot Marshall defeated Renato Sobral [Decision, Fight To Win Pro 26]

Joao Miyao [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, IBJJF Houston International Open]

Vinny Magalhaes [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, Openweight Division IBJJF Houston International Open]

Ev Ting defeated Kamal Shalorus [SD, OneFC: Throne Of Tigers]

Herbert Burns lost to Movlid Khaibulaev [UD, OneFC: Throne Of Tigers]

Riki Fukuda defeated Nae Chul Kim [UD, RoadFC 36]

Gleristone Santos defeated Hyung Seok Lee [UD, RoadFC 36]

Ronys Torres defeated Ermek Tlauov [R1 Submission, RoadFC 36]

Andy Main lost to Chang Hyun Kim [UD, RoadFC 36]

Charles Bennett lost to Lawrence Fitzpatrick [R1 Submission, Tanko Fighting Championship 3]

Ryan LaFlare defeated Roan Carneiro [UD, UFC 208]

Rodolfo Vieira defeated Daniyar Zarylbek [R1 Submission, Arzalet Fighting 1]

Ildemar Alcantara lost to Markus Perez [UD, Arzalet Fighting 1]

Carlos Toyota lost to Zamirbek Syrgabayev [R1 TKO, Arzalet Fighting 1]