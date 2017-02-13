Quantcast
Around the Combat World
Posted by on February 13, 2017

 

Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

 

  • Antonio DiMarco defeated Luis Solis [UD]
  • Steve Wakeling defeated Marco Pique [Decision, Tanko Muay Thai League]
  • Liam Harrison defeated Raul Romero [Decision, Tanko Muay Thai League]
  • Eliot Marshall defeated Renato Sobral [Decision, Fight To Win Pro 26]
  • Joao Miyao [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, IBJJF Houston International Open]
  • Vinny Magalhaes [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, Openweight Division IBJJF Houston International Open]
  • Ev Ting defeated Kamal Shalorus [SD, OneFC: Throne Of Tigers]
  • Herbert Burns lost to Movlid Khaibulaev [UD, OneFC: Throne Of Tigers]
  • Riki Fukuda defeated Nae Chul Kim [UD, RoadFC 36]
  • Gleristone Santos defeated Hyung Seok Lee [UD, RoadFC 36]
  • Ronys Torres defeated Ermek Tlauov [R1 Submission, RoadFC 36]
  • Andy Main lost to Chang Hyun Kim [UD, RoadFC 36]
  • Charles Bennett lost to Lawrence Fitzpatrick [R1 Submission, Tanko Fighting Championship 3]
  • Ryan LaFlare defeated Roan Carneiro [UD, UFC 208]
  • Rodolfo Vieira defeated Daniyar Zarylbek [R1 Submission, Arzalet Fighting 1]
  • Ildemar Alcantara lost to Markus Perez [UD, Arzalet Fighting 1]
  • Carlos Toyota lost to Zamirbek Syrgabayev [R1 TKO, Arzalet Fighting 1]

 

 