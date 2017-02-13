Posted byon
Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.
- Antonio DiMarco defeated Luis Solis [UD]
- Steve Wakeling defeated Marco Pique [Decision, Tanko Muay Thai League]
- Liam Harrison defeated Raul Romero [Decision, Tanko Muay Thai League]
- Eliot Marshall defeated Renato Sobral [Decision, Fight To Win Pro 26]
- Joao Miyao [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, IBJJF Houston International Open]
- Vinny Magalhaes [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, Openweight Division IBJJF Houston International Open]
- Ev Ting defeated Kamal Shalorus [SD, OneFC: Throne Of Tigers]
- Herbert Burns lost to Movlid Khaibulaev [UD, OneFC: Throne Of Tigers]
- Riki Fukuda defeated Nae Chul Kim [UD, RoadFC 36]
- Gleristone Santos defeated Hyung Seok Lee [UD, RoadFC 36]
- Ronys Torres defeated Ermek Tlauov [R1 Submission, RoadFC 36]
- Andy Main lost to Chang Hyun Kim [UD, RoadFC 36]
- Charles Bennett lost to Lawrence Fitzpatrick [R1 Submission, Tanko Fighting Championship 3]
- Ryan LaFlare defeated Roan Carneiro [UD, UFC 208]
- Rodolfo Vieira defeated Daniyar Zarylbek [R1 Submission, Arzalet Fighting 1]
- Ildemar Alcantara lost to Markus Perez [UD, Arzalet Fighting 1]
- Carlos Toyota lost to Zamirbek Syrgabayev [R1 TKO, Arzalet Fighting 1]