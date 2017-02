Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Ryan Ford defeated Sam Rapira [R9 TKO]

Jennifer Han defeated Olivia Gerula [UD]

Jonathan Maicelo defeated Jose Felix Jr. [UD]

Giorgio Petrosyan defeated Artem Pashporin [UD, W5 Grand Prix Kitek XXXIX]

Alexander Stetsurenko defeated Valdimir Idranyi [UD, W5 Grand Prix Kitek XXXIX]

Sergio Wielzen lost to Timur Nadrov [R2 KO, W5 Grand Prix Kitek XXXIX]

James Terry defeated JC Llamas [TD, Bellator 172]

Karl Amoussou defeated Matt Inman [R1 TKO, Cage Warriors 80]

Nick Pace defeated Ahmet Kayretii [R3 Submission, Cage Fury Fighting Championship 63]

Claudio Ledesma defeated Alberto Orellano [UD, Cage Fury Fighting Championship 63]

Rashid Yusupov defeated Stephan Puetz [R3 TKO, M-1 Challenge 74]

Thiago Tavares defeated Mauricio Machado [TKO, Aspera Fighting Championship 49]

Gerald Meerschaert defeated Ryan Janes [R1 Submission, UFC Fight Night: Browne vs. Lewis]

Anton Kuivanen defeated Tetsuya Yamada [UD, Cage 38]

Shunichi Shimizu lost to Mikael Silander [UD, Cage 38]