Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Maurice Hooker defeated Cristobal Cruz [UD]

Cecilia Braekhus defeated Klara Svensson [UD]

Rey Vargas defeated Gavin McDonnell [MD]

Luke Campbell defeated Jairo Lopez [R2 TKO]

Tommy Coyle defeated Rakeem Noble [R3 TKO]

Taiga defeated Hirotaka Urabe [Decision, K-1 World 62.5kg Grand Prix]

Masaaki Noiri defeated Younes Smaili [Decision, K-1 World 62.5kg Grand Prix]

Ibrahin El Bouni defeated Makoto Uehara [R2 KO, K-1 World 62.5kg Grand Prix]

Koya Urabe lost to Gonnapar Weerasakrek [Decision, K-1 World 62.5kg Grand Prix]

Benjamin Adegbuyi defeated Anderson Braddock Silva [Extra Round Decision, Glory 38]

Catalin Morosanu defeated Maurice Greene [R2 KO, Glory 38]

Murthel Groenhart defeated Thongchai Sitsongpeenong [R3 KO, Glory 38]

Niclas Larsen defeated Lukasz Plawecki [UD, Glory 38]

Yodsanklai Fairtex defeated Sayfullah Hambakhadov [R2 TKO, Kunlun Fight 57]

Otavio Sousa [Lost in 85kg Finals, Absolute Championship Berkut World Grand Prix]

Edwin Najmi [Won 75kg Tournament, Absolute Championship Berkut World Grand Prix]

Norman Parke defeated Paul Remond, MD, BAMMA 28]

Ronnie Mann lost to Damien Lapilus [UD, BAMMA 28]

Jonathan Brookins defeated Decky Dalton [UD, BAMMA 28]

Naho Sugiyama lost to Mina Kurobe [UD, Deep Jewels 15]