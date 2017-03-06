Quantcast
Around The Combat World
Posted by on March 6, 2017

 

Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

 

  • Paulie Malignaggi lost to Sam Eggington [R9 KO]
  • Tony Bellew defeated David Haye [R11 TKO]
  • Lee Selby defeated Andoni Gago [R9 TKO]
  • Katie Taylor defeated Monica Gentili [R5 TKO]
  • Naoka Shibata lost to Alondra Garcia [UD]
  • Qiu Jianliang defeated Paulo Tebar [Decision, Glory Of Heroes 7]
  • Alex Pereira defeated Israel Adesanya [KO, Glory Of Heroes 7]
  • Minoru Kimira lost to Koehi Nishikawa [R1 KO, Krush 74]
  • Kaito Ozawa defeated Yun Qi [MD, Krush 74]
  • Nathiely Karolina de Jesus defeated Tammy Griego [Submission, Fight To Win Pro 27]
  • Cleber Luciano defeated Jean Cartegena [Decision, Fight To Win Pro 27]
  • Jackson Sousa dos Santos [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, Silver Medal, Openweight Division, IBJJF London Winter International Open]
  • Dustin Akbari lost to Chris McKarski [Injury, Eddie Bravo Invitational 11]
  • Richie Martinez lost to Sergio Ardila [Submission, Eddie Bravo Invitational 11]
  • Nathan Orchard lost to Craig Jones [Submission, Eddie Bravo Invitational 11]
  • Gordon Ryan [Won Welterweight Tournament, Eddie Bravo Invitational 11]
  • Vagner Rocha [Lost in tournament finals, Eddie Bravo Invitational 11]
  • Amilcar Alves lost to Valery Myasnikov [R1 KO, M-1 Challenge 75]
  • Alexander Shlemenko defeated Paul Bradley [UD, M-1 Challenge 75]
  • Alexis Dufresne lost to Gabrielle Holloway [R2 TKO, Bellator 174]
  • Cody Pfister defeated Jonathan Gary [R1 Submission, Bellator 174]
  • Albert Morales defeated Andre Soukhamthath [SD, UFC 209]
  • Tyson Pedro defeated Paul Craig [R1 TKO, UFC 209]
  • Aline Sattelmayer defeated Meng Bo [Glory Of Heroes 7]

 

 