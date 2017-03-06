Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Paulie Malignaggi lost to Sam Eggington [R9 KO]

Tony Bellew defeated David Haye [R11 TKO]

Lee Selby defeated Andoni Gago [R9 TKO]

Katie Taylor defeated Monica Gentili [R5 TKO]

Naoka Shibata lost to Alondra Garcia [UD]

Qiu Jianliang defeated Paulo Tebar [Decision, Glory Of Heroes 7]

Alex Pereira defeated Israel Adesanya [KO, Glory Of Heroes 7]

Minoru Kimira lost to Koehi Nishikawa [R1 KO, Krush 74]

Kaito Ozawa defeated Yun Qi [MD, Krush 74]

Nathiely Karolina de Jesus defeated Tammy Griego [Submission, Fight To Win Pro 27]

Cleber Luciano defeated Jean Cartegena [Decision, Fight To Win Pro 27]

Jackson Sousa dos Santos [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, Silver Medal, Openweight Division, IBJJF London Winter International Open]

Dustin Akbari lost to Chris McKarski [Injury, Eddie Bravo Invitational 11]

Richie Martinez lost to Sergio Ardila [Submission, Eddie Bravo Invitational 11]

Nathan Orchard lost to Craig Jones [Submission, Eddie Bravo Invitational 11]

Gordon Ryan [Won Welterweight Tournament, Eddie Bravo Invitational 11]

Vagner Rocha [Lost in tournament finals, Eddie Bravo Invitational 11]

Amilcar Alves lost to Valery Myasnikov [R1 KO, M-1 Challenge 75]

Alexander Shlemenko defeated Paul Bradley [UD, M-1 Challenge 75]

Alexis Dufresne lost to Gabrielle Holloway [R2 TKO, Bellator 174]

Cody Pfister defeated Jonathan Gary [R1 Submission, Bellator 174]

Albert Morales defeated Andre Soukhamthath [SD, UFC 209]

Tyson Pedro defeated Paul Craig [R1 TKO, UFC 209]

Aline Sattelmayer defeated Meng Bo [Glory Of Heroes 7]