Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Tomoki Kameda defeated Pipat Chaiporn [UD]

Gary Corcoran defeated defeated James Gorman [R5 TKO]

Michael Katsidis defeated Josh King [UD]

Demetrius Andrade defeated Jack Culcay [SD]

Richard Commey defeated Hedi Slimani [UD]

Rico Ramos defeated Erik Ruiz [UD]

Davit Kiria [Won Kunlun Fight 70kg Group 4 Tournament, Kunlun Fight 58]

Superbon Banchamek defeated Edye Ruiz [Decision, Kunlun Fight 58]

Baret Yoshida defeated Ron Henderson [Submission, Five Grappling Super League]

Tammi Musumeci defeated Janet Bishop [Submission, Five Grappling Super League]

Bia Mesquita defeated Talita Alencar [Decision, Five Grappling Super League]

Leandro Lo lost to Tarsis Humphreys [Decision, Five Grappling Super League]

Angela Lee defeated Jenny Huang [R3 TKO, OneFC: Warrior Kingdom]

Emi Fujino defeated Natalya Denisova [R2 Submission, RoadFC 37]

Mamed Khalidov defeated Luke Barnatt [R1 KO, Absolute Championship Berkut 54]

Mike Wilkinson lost to Brendan Loughnane [R1 KO, Absolute Championship Berkut 54]

Bubba Jenkins lost to Ali Bagov [R2 Submission, Absolute Championship Berkut 54]

David Mitchell lost to Ibragim Chuzhigaev [R3 TKO, Absolute Championship Berkut 54]

Robert Whiteford defeated Nam Phan [R1 Submission, Absolute Championship Berkut 54]

Garrett McLellan lost to Paulo Henrique Costa [R1 TKO, UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum]

Rony Jason lost to Jeremy Kennedy [UD, UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum]

Robin van Roosmalen defeated Risto Dimitrov [R1 TKO, Final Fight Championship 28]

Travis Fulton lost to Admir Bogucanin [R1 Submission, Superior Fighting Championship 16]

Nazareno Malegarie defeated Issei Tamura [R1 Submission, Pancrase 285]

Mamoru Yamaguchi defeated Ryuichi Miki [SD, Pancrase 285]

Masakatsu Ueda defeated Victor Henry [UD, Pancrase 285]

Yuki Kondo lost to Takaaki Nara [UD, Pancrase 285]