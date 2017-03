Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Andy Lee defeated KeAndrae Leatherwood [UD]

Luke Jackson defeated Mohammed Kamburuta [R7 RTD]

Mariusz Wach defeated Erkan Teper [UD]

Robert Stieglitz drew Nikola Sjekloca [SD]

Liam Smith defeated Marian Cazacu [PTS]

Xande Ribeiro [Won Gold Medal, 94kg Black Belt Division, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London]

Jose Junior [Won Gold Medal, 110kg kg Black Belt Division, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London]

Gabriel Arges [Won Silver Medal, 110kg Black Belt Division, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London]

Nathiely de Jesus [Won Gold Medal, 90kg Brown/Black Division, kg Black Belt Division, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London]

Jeff Glover drew Wan Gi Chae [Draw, Battlefield Fighting Championship 1]

Bruno Malfacine [Won Gold Medal, Roosterweight Division, IBJJF 2017 Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championships]

Joao Miyao [Won Gold Medal, Light Featherweight Division, IBJJF 2017 Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championships]

Otavio de Sousa [Won Gold Medal, Middleweight Division, IBJJF 2017 Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championships]

Tammi Musumeci [Won Gold Medal, Lightweight Division, IBJJF 2017 Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championships]

Beatriz de Mesquita [Won Silver Medal, Lightweight Division, IBJJF 2017 Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championships]

Andresa Correa [Won Silver Medal, Medium Heavyweight Division, IBJJF 2017 Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championships]

Leandro Lo [Won Gold Medal, Heavyweight Division, Won Gold Medal, Openweight Division, IBJJF 2017 Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championships]

Tayane Porfirio [Won Gold Medal, Super Heavyweight Division, Won Gold Medal, Openweight Divison, IBJJF 2017 Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championships]

Jimi Manuwa defeated Corey Anderson [R1 TKO, UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa]

Gunnar Nelson defeated Alan Jouban [R2 Submission, UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa]

Marlon Vera defeated Brad Pickett [R3 TKO, UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa]

Arnold Allen defeated Makwan Amirkahni [SD, UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa]

Joe Duffy defeated Reza Madadi [UD, UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa]

Francimar Barroso defeated Darren Stewart [UD, UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa]

Timothy Johnson defeated Daniel Omielanczuk [SD, UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa]

Leon Edwards defeated Vicente Luque [UD, UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa]

Marc Diakese defeated Teemu Packalen [R1 KO, UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa]

Brad Scott defeated Scott Askham [SD, UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa]

Lina Lansberg defeated Lucie Pudilova [UD, UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa]

Andrews Nakahara lost to Emmanuel Walo [SD, World Series of Fighting 35]

Islam Mamaedov defeated Natan Schulte [R2 Submission, World Series of Fighting 35]

Steven Siler lost to Hakeem Dawodu [UD, World Series of Fighting 35]

Matt Secor lost to Abubakar Nurmagomedov [UD, World Series of Fighting 35]

Ryuta Sakurai lost to Yoichiro Sato [R2 Submission, Deep 78 Impact]

Masakazu Imanari defeated Juri Ohara [R1 Submission, Deep 78 Impact]

Julio Cesar Neves Jr. defeated Fernando Coleman [UD. Brave Combat Federation 3]

Walel Watson lost to Felipe Efrain [TKO, Brave Combat Federation 3]

Lucas Martins defeated Fabian Galvan [R2 Submission, Brave Combat Federation 3]

Igor Svirid defeated Joe Ray [R1 Submission, Battlefield Fighting Championship 1]

Sarah Kaufman defeated Jessica-Rose Clark [UD, Battlefield Fighting Championship 1]

Jorge Patino defeated Yousef Wehbe [R1 Submission, Battlefield Fighting Championship 1]

Efrain Escudero defeated Fabricio Guerrero [UD, Conquer Fighting Championships 3]