Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.
- Fabio Maldonado defeated Clayton Soriano de Lyra [KO]
- Liam Smith defeated Liam Williams [R9 TKO]
- Terry Flanagan defeated Petr Petrov [UD]
- Cristian Mijares defeated Tomas Rojas [UD]
- Tom DeBlass defeated Ricco Rodriguez [UD, Fight To Win Pro 30]
- Gordon Ryan defeated Lucas Barbosa [UD, Fight To Win Pro 30]
- Gianni Grippo defeated Osvaldo Moizinho [SD, Fight To Win Pro 30]
- Kurt Pellegrino defeated Steve Mathis [Submission, Fight To Win Pro 30]
- Joao Miyao [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, IBJJF New York Spring International Open]
- Matheus Diniz [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Heavyweight Division, IBJJF New York Spring International Open]
- Katlyn Chookagian defeated Irene Aldana [SD, UFC 210]
- Desmond Green defeated Josh Emmett [SD, UFC 210]
- Gregor Gillespie defeated Andrew Holbrook [R1 KO, UFC 210]
- Tony Lopez defeated Tomas Pakutinskas [King of the Cage: Baltic Tour]