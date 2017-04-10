Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Fabio Maldonado defeated Clayton Soriano de Lyra [KO]

Liam Smith defeated Liam Williams [R9 TKO]

Terry Flanagan defeated Petr Petrov [UD]

Cristian Mijares defeated Tomas Rojas [UD]

Tom DeBlass defeated Ricco Rodriguez [UD, Fight To Win Pro 30]

Gordon Ryan defeated Lucas Barbosa [UD, Fight To Win Pro 30]

Gianni Grippo defeated Osvaldo Moizinho [SD, Fight To Win Pro 30]

Kurt Pellegrino defeated Steve Mathis [Submission, Fight To Win Pro 30]

Joao Miyao [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, IBJJF New York Spring International Open]

Matheus Diniz [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Heavyweight Division, IBJJF New York Spring International Open]

Katlyn Chookagian defeated Irene Aldana [SD, UFC 210]

Desmond Green defeated Josh Emmett [SD, UFC 210]

Gregor Gillespie defeated Andrew Holbrook [R1 KO, UFC 210]

Tony Lopez defeated Tomas Pakutinskas [King of the Cage: Baltic Tour]