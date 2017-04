Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Julius Indongo lost to Ricky Burns [UD]

Bobby Gunn defeated James Morrow [R2 KO]

Eddie Cummings defeated Samir Chantre [UD, Fight To Win Pro 31]

Sidemar Honorio defeated Aaron Morris [UD, Fight To Win Pro 31]

Jonavin Webb lost to Nick Calvanese [UD, Fight To Win Pro 31]

Marcus Buchecha defeated Rafael Lovato Jr. [PTS, 2017 ADCC West Coast Trials]

Leandro Lo defeated Gordon Ryan [PTS, 2017 ADCC West Coast Trials]

Roberto Abreu defeated Vinny Magalhaes [PTS, 2017 ADCC West Coast Trials]

Bruno Frazatto defeated Geo Martinez [PTS, 2017 ADCC West Coast Trials]

John Salter [Finished 1st, 88kg Division, 2017 ADCC West Coast Trials]

DJ Jackson [Finished 2nd, 88kg Division, 2017 ADCC West Coast Trials]

Vager Rocha [Finished 1st, 77kg Division, 2017 ADCC West Coast Trials]

AJ Agazarm [Finished 2nd, 77kg Division, 2017 ADCC West Coast Trials]

Keenan Cornelius [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Heavyweight Division, Won Silver Medal, Black Belt Openweight Division, IBJJF Japanese National Championship]

Rob Emerson lost to Raufeon Stots [UD, Victory Fighting Championship 56]

Yuri Villefort defeated Kassius Holdorf [UD, Victory Fighting Championship 56]

Dakota Cochrane lost to EJ Brooks [UD, Victory Fighting Championship 56]

Ashlee Evans-Smith lost to Ketlen Vieira [UD, UFC on FOX: Johnson vs. Reis]

Nathan Coy defeated Zak Cummings [R1 Submission, UFC on FOX: Johnson vs. Reis]

Anthony Smith defeated Andrew Sanchez [R3 KO, UFC on FOX: Johnson vs. Reis]

Jake Collier lost to Devin Clark [UD, UFC on FOX: Johnson vs. Reis]

Aljamain Sterling defeated Augusto Mendes [UD, UFC on FOX: Johnson vs. Reis]

Soo Chul Kim defeated Min Woo Kim [UD, Road Fighting Championship 38]

Chris Barnett lost to Hyun Man Myung [R1 Doctor Stoppage, Road Fighting Championship 38]

Yui Chul Nam lost to Tom Santos [R2 TKO, Road Fighting Championship 38]

Eduard Vartanyan defeated Alexander Sarnavskiy [R2 Submission, Absolute Championship Berkut 57]

Vyacheslav Vasilevsky defeated Ibragim Chuzhigaev [R2 Submission, Absolute Championship Berkut 57]

Akop Stepanyan lost to Mukhamed Kokov [R3 Submission, Absolute Championship Berkut 57]

Tatsuya Kawajiri defeated Anthony Birchak [UD, Rizin 5]

Geronimo dos Santos lost to Amir Aliakbari [R1 TKO, Rizin 5]

Kyoji Horiguchi defeated Yuki Motoya [UD, Rizin 5]

Satoshi Ishii defeated Heath Herring [UD, Rizin 5]

Daron Cruickshank lost to Yusuke Yachi [R1 KO, Rizin 5]