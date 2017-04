Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Sam Soliman defeated Balazs Horvath [R3 TKO]

Michel Soro defeated Javier Francisco Maciel [R3 TKO]

Michael Grant lost to Krzysztof Zimnoch [R2 KO]

Martin Murray defeated Gabriel Rosado [MD]

Rocky Fielding defeated John Ryder [SD]

Johann Duhaupas defeated David Gogishvili [R3 KO]

Marlon Tapales defeated Shohei Omori [R11 TKO]

Kazuto Ioka defeated Noknoi Sitthiprasert [UD]

Artem Pashporin defeated Yuichiro Nagashima [R2 TKO], defeated Jomthong Chuwattana [Decision, Kunlun Fight 60]

Artur Kyshenko defeated Zakaria Baitar [R2 TKO, Kunlun Fight 60]

Tetsuya Yamato defeated Hiroya [R2 KO, K-1 World Grand Prix Super Bantamweight Tournament]

Takeru defeated Victor Saravia [R3 KO, K-1 World Grand Prix Super Bantamweight Tournament]

Kaew Fairtex defeated Hideaki Yamazaki [UD, K-1 World Grand Prix Super Bantamweight Tournament]

Jessica Eye lost to Nikki Sullivan [Decision, Fight To Win Pro 32]

Marcio Cruz defeated Gabriel Gonzaga [Points, 2017 UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Championships]

Vitor Ribeiro defeatd Kenny Florian [Submission, 2017 UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Championships]

Baret Yoshida lost to Alexandre Freitas [Points, 2017 UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Championships]

Wellington Dias lost to helio Moreira [Points, 2017 UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Championships]

Cleber Sousa [Won Silver Medal, 62kg Black Belt Division, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Championships]

Michael Musumeci [Won Gold Medal, 62kg Black Belt Division, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Championships]

Gianni Grippo [Won Gold Medal, 69kg Black Belt Division, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Championships]

Tiago Bravo [Won Silver Medal, 69kg Black Belt Division, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Championships]

Edwin Najmi [Won Silver Medal, 77kg Black Belt Division, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Championships]

Xande Ribeiro [Won Bronze Medal, 94kg Black Belt Division, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Championships]

Erberth De Mesquita [Won Bronze Medal, 110kg Black Belt Division, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Championships]

Beatriz Mesquita [Won Gold Medal, 62kg Brown/Black Belt Division, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Championships]

Tammi Musumeci [Won Silver Medal, 62kg Brown/Black Belt Division, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Championships]

Nathiely de Jesus [Won Gold Medal, 90kg Brown/Black Belt Division, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Championships]

Joao Miyao [Won Gold Medal, Light Featherweight Black Belt Division, IBJJF Boston Spring International Open]

Gregor Gracie [Won Gold Medal, Medium Heavyweight Black Belt Division, Gold Medal, Openweight Black Belt Division, IBJJF Boston Spring International Open]

Carlos Farias [Won Gold Medal, Ultra Heavyweight Black Belt Division, Silver Medal, Openweight Black Belt Division, IBJJF Boston Spring International Open]

Eduard Folayang defeated Ev Ting [UD, OneFC: Kings of Destiny]

Michelle Nicolini defeated Irina Mazepa [R1 Submission, OneFC: Kings of Destiny]

Ed Ruth defeated David Mundell [R2 TKO, Bellator 178]

Alexis Davis defeated Cindy Dandois [UD, UFC Fight Night: Lobov vs. Swanson]

Bryan Barberena defeated Joe Proctor [R1 TKO, UFC Fight Night: Lobov vs. Swanson]

Hector Sandoval defeated Matt Schnell [R1 KO, UFC Fight Night: Lobov vs. Swanson]

Kazuki Tokudome defeated Akira Okada [R1 TKO, Pancrase 286]

Isao Kobayashi defeated Marko Burusic [R2 TKO, Pancrase 286]

Caol Uno lost to Yutaka Saito [UD, Shooto 4/23]

Danny Martinez defeated Hiromasa Ogikubo [UD, Shooto 4/23]