Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Kubrat Pulev defeated Kevin Johnson [UD]

Donnie Nietes defeated Komgrich Nantapech [UD]

Katie Taylor defeated Nina Meinke [R7 TKO]

Luke Campbell defeated Darleys Perez [R9 TKO]

Scott Quigg defeated Viorel Simion [UD]

Freddy Kemayo defeated Imad Hadar [R2 TKO, Glory 40]

Josh Jauncey defeated Antonio Gomez [R2 Doctor Stoppage, Glory 40]

Ibrahim El Boustati defeated Filip Verlinden [UD, Enfusion Live 49]

Saenchai PKSaenchaimuaythaigym defeated Azize Hlali [Decision, Phoenix Fighting Championship 2]

Antonina Shevchenko defeated Isa Tidblad [Decision, Phoenix Fighting Championship 2]

Caio Terra defeated Jeff Curran [Submission, Fight To Win Pro 33]

Mike Rhodes defeated Adam Maslach [SD, Fight To Win Pro 33]

Matt Hamill defeated Luiz Cane [R1 KO, Fight 2 Night 2]

Paulo Thiago defeated Faycal Hucin [R1 Submission, Fight 2 Night 2]

Akihiro Gono lost to Killys Mota [R3 TKO, Fight 2 Night 2]

Daniel Sarafian defeated Austen Heidlage [UD, LFA: Sioux Falls Fight Night 1]

Dakota Cochrane lost to Jordon Larson [R2 DQ, LFA: Sioux Falls Fight Night 1]

David Michaud defeated Jake Lindsey [R3 Injury, LFA: Sioux Falls Fight Night 1]

Johnny Bedford defeated Eric Higaonna [Warrior Xtreme Cagefighting 68]

Joe Riggs defeated Jerome Jones [Warrior Xtreme Cagefighting 68]

Tyson Nam defeated Ali Bagautinov [R3 KO, Fight Nights Global 64]

Alexei Kudin defeated Derrick Mehmen [SD, Fight Nights Global 64]

Terrion Ware defeated Jared Papazian [R3 KO, California Xtreme Fighting 7]

Chris Saunders defeated Derion Chapman [UD, California Xtreme Fighting 7]

Tony Lopez defeated Josh Parisian [R2 TKO, King Of The Cage: Supremacy]