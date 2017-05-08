Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Undercard Superstar
Around The Combat World
Posted by on May 8, 2017

 

Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

 

  • Evgeny Gradovich defeated Hugo Berrio [MD]
  • Joseph Parker defeated Razvan Cojanu [UD]
  • Ronny Rios defeated Daniel Noriega [R4 TKO]
  • Sonny Boy Jaro lost to Jonas Sultan [R8 KO]
  • Catalin Morosanu defeated Lukasz Krupadziorow [Decision, SuperKombat World Grand Prix II in Madrid]
  • Regian Eersel [Won 95kg Tournament Final, Mix Fight Gala 21]
  • Mansher Khera [Won Silver Medal, Black Belt Middleweight Division, IBJJF Atlanta Spring International Open]
  • Dillon Danis [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Division, IBJJF Atlanta Spring International Open]
  • AJ Agazarm [Won Silver Medal, Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Division, IBJJF Atlanta Spring International Open]
  • Carlos Farias [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, IBJJF Atlanta Spring International Open]
  • Ivan Shtyrkov defeated Philip De Fries [R1 TKO, RCC Boxing Promotions: Day of Victory 72]
  • Chris Beal lost to John Castaneda [R2 TKO, Combat Americas 14]
  • Jason Ellis defeated Gabe Rivas [R3 Submission, King of the Cage: Groundbreaking]
  • Andy Nguyen defeated Bi Nguyen [UD, King of the Cage: Groundbreaking]
  • Che Mills lost to Lewis Long [R1 Injury TKO, Cage Warriors 83]

 

 