Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Evgeny Gradovich defeated Hugo Berrio [MD]

Joseph Parker defeated Razvan Cojanu [UD]

Ronny Rios defeated Daniel Noriega [R4 TKO]

Sonny Boy Jaro lost to Jonas Sultan [R8 KO]

Catalin Morosanu defeated Lukasz Krupadziorow [Decision, SuperKombat World Grand Prix II in Madrid]

Regian Eersel [Won 95kg Tournament Final, Mix Fight Gala 21]

Mansher Khera [Won Silver Medal, Black Belt Middleweight Division, IBJJF Atlanta Spring International Open]

Dillon Danis [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Division, IBJJF Atlanta Spring International Open]

AJ Agazarm [Won Silver Medal, Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Division, IBJJF Atlanta Spring International Open]

Carlos Farias [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, IBJJF Atlanta Spring International Open]

Ivan Shtyrkov defeated Philip De Fries [R1 TKO, RCC Boxing Promotions: Day of Victory 72]

Chris Beal lost to John Castaneda [R2 TKO, Combat Americas 14]

Jason Ellis defeated Gabe Rivas [R3 Submission, King of the Cage: Groundbreaking]

Andy Nguyen defeated Bi Nguyen [UD, King of the Cage: Groundbreaking]

Che Mills lost to Lewis Long [R1 Injury TKO, Cage Warriors 83]