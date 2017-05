Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Khalid Yafai defeated Suguru Muranaka [UD]

James Toney defeated Mike Sheppard [R6 TKO]

Zulina Munoz lost to Guadalupe Martinez Guzman [UD]

Abner Cotto defeated Edwin Lopez [R1 KO]

Kiko Martinez lost to Josh Warrington [MD]

Jessica Chavez defeated Ana Arrazola [UD]

Nicolas Wamba defeated Kocjan Lukasz [R3 KO, Tropee de L’Ephebe Kickboxing 14]

Yodsanklai Fairtex [Won 70kg Tournament Final, Kunlun Fight 61]

Cedric Manhoef lost to Yodsanklai Fairtex [Kunlun Fight 61]

Gordon Ryan defeated Eliot Kelly [Submission, Fight To Win Pro 34]

Eliot Marshall defeated Jared Dopp [Decision, Fight To Win Pro 34]

Nick Honstein defeated Alvin Robinson [SD, Fight To Win Pro 34]

Gilbert Smith lost to Hayward Charles [Submission, Fight To Win Pro 34]

Joao Miyao [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, IBJJF Miami Spring Open]

Jonathan Satava [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Middleweight Division, IBJJF Miami Spring Open]

Valdir Araujo [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Division, IBJJF Miami Spring Open]

Andre Galvao [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Division, IBJJF San Diego International Open]

Erberth Santos de Mesquita [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, IBJJF San Diego International Open]

Beatriz de Oliveira Mesquita [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Lightweight Division, IBJJF San Diego International Open]

Mackenzie Dern [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Middleweight Division, IBJJF San Diego International Open]

Jake Shields defeated Dillon Danis [Escape Time, Submission Underground 4]

Paulo Miyao defeated Urijah Faber [Escape Time, Submission Underground 4]

Gilbert Burns defeated John Combs [Submission, Submission Underground 4]

Zach Makovsky defeated Josiel Silva [R3 Submission, Absolute Championship Berkut 60]

Joachim Christensen lost to Gadzhimurad Antigulov [R1 Submission, UFC 211]

Enrique Barzola defeated Gabriel Benitez [UD, UFC 211]

Cortney Casey defeated Jessica Aguilar [UD, UFC 211]

Haruo Ochi defeated Kosuke Suzuki [UD, Deep Cage impact 2017]