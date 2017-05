Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Ryan Ford defeated Robert Berridge [R7 TD]

Anselmo Moreno lost to Julio Ceja [R3 KO]

Saenchai PK Saenchaimuaythaigym defeated Shan Cangelosi [Decision, Thai Fight Italy]

Minoru Kimira defeated Kenji [R1 TKO, Krush 76]

Garry Tonon defeated Shinya Aoki [Submission, OneFC: Dynasty Of Heroes]

Luis Santos lost to Zebaztian Kadestam [R3 KO, OneFC: Dynasty Of Heroes]

Ben Askren defeated Agilan Thani [R1 Submission, OneFC: Dynasty Of Heroes]

Angela Lee defeated Istela Nunes [R2 Submission, OneFC: Dynasty Of Heroes]

Mamed Khalidov defeated Borys Mankowski [UD, KSW 39]

Mariusz Pudzianowski defeated Tyberiusz Kowalczyk [R2 Submission, KSW 39]

Rameau Thierry Sokoudjou lost to Lukasz Jurkowski [SD, KSW 39]

Norman Parke lost to Mateusz Gamrot [UD, KSW 39]

Michal Kita lost to Michal Andryszak [R1 Submission, KSW 39]

Shintaro Ishiwatari defeated Rafael Silva [UD, Pancrase 287]

Hatsu Hioki lost to Hiroshige Tanaka [R1 KO, Pancrase 287]

Eiji Ishikawa lost to Kenichiro Togashi [SD, Pancrase 287]

Marcin Held lost to Damir Hazovic [R3 KO, UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira]