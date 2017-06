Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Cecilia Braekhus defeated Erica Anabella Farias [UD]

Ryan Burnett defeated Lee Haskins [SD]

Marat Grigorian defeated Antonio Gomez [R2 KO, Glory 42]

Serhiy Adamchuk defeated Dylan Salvador [UD, Glory 42]

Zinedine Hamuer-Lain defeated Freddy Kemayo [R1 KO, Glory 42]

Nicolas Wamba defeated Jhonata Diniz [UD, Glory 42]

Yoann Kongolo defeated Yohan Lidon [UD, Glory 42]

Artur Kyshenko defeated Gabriele Casella [Decision, Kunlun Fight 62]

Singdam Kiatmuu9 defeated Gu Hui [UD, Kunlun Fight 62]

Superbon Banchamek defeated Artem Pashporin [Decision, Kunlun Fight 62]

Buakaw Banchamek defeated Kong Lingfeng [UD, Kunlun Fight 62]

Leonardo Nogueira defeated Ricardo Abreu [Decision, Fight To Win Pro 36]

Fabio Costa defeated Justin Brunet [SD, Fight To Win Pro 36]

Diego Saraiva defeated Seth Daniels [Submission, Fight To Win Pro 36]

Shane Campbell defeated Tristan Connelly [R3 Submission, Unified MMA 31]

Seo Hee Ham defeated Mina Kurobe [R3 TKO, RoadFC 39]

JJ Aldrich defeated Chan-Mi Jeon [UD, UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Lewis]