Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Claressa Shields defeated Sydney LeBlanc [UD]

Carlos Takam defeated Ivica Bacurin [R2 KO]

Tyron Zeuge defeated Paul Smith [UD]

Robert Helenius defeated Evgeny Orlov [R6 RTD]

Edgar Sosa lost to Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar [UD]

Bogdan Stoica defeated Hao Guanghua [SD, Wu Lin Feng: Romania vs. China]

Masaaki Noiri defeated Kaew Weerasakreck [Decision, K-1 World 70kg Grand Prix]

Wei Rui defeated Gonnapar Weerasakreck [MD, K-1 World 70kg Grand Prix]

Takeru defeated Buvaisar Paskhaev [R3 KO, K-1 World 70kg Grand Prix]

Taiga defeated Koji [UD, K-1 World 70kg Grand Prix]

Jordan Pikeur [Lost in Semifinals, K-1 World 70kg Grand Prix]

Sanny Dahlbeck [Lost in Semifinals, K-1 World 70kg Grand Prix]

Holly Holm defeated Bethe Correia [R3 KO, UFC Fight Night: Correia vs. Holm]

Marcin Tybura defeated Andrei Arlovski [UD, UFC Fight Night: Correia vs. Holm]

Colby Covington defeated Dong-Hyun Kim [UD, UFC Fight Night: Correia vs. Holm]

Rafael dos Anjos defeated Tarec Saffiedine [UD, UFC Fight Night: Correia vs. Holm]

Jon Tuck defeated Takanori Gomi [R1 Submission, UFC Fight Night: Correia vs. Holm]

Walt Harris defeated Cyril Asker [R1 TKO, UFC Fight Night: Correia vs. Holm]

Alex Caceres defeated Rolando Dy [R2 Doctor Stoppage, UFC Fight Night: Correia vs. Holm]

Ulka Sasaki defeated Justin Scoggins [R2 Submission, UFC Fight Night: Correia vs. Holm]

Li Jingliang defeated Frank Camacho [UD, UFC Fight Night: Correia vs. Holm]

Russell Doane defeated Kwan Ho Kwak [R1 KO, UFC Fight Night: Correia vs. Holm]

Noaki Inoue defeated Carls John de Thomas [UD, UFC Fight Night: Correia vs. Holm]

Akop Stepanyan defeated Felipe Cruz [R1 KO, Absolute Championship Berkut 62]