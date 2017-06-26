Posted byon
Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.
- Tomasz Adamek defeated Solomon Haumono [UD]
- Krzysztof Glowacki defeated Hizni Altunkaya [R6 TKO]
- Kermit Cintron lost to Tyrone Brunson [R5 KO]
- Cornelius Bundrage defeated Juan Carlos Rojas
- Davit Kiria lost to Marouane Toutouh [Extra Round Decision, Kunlun Fight 63]
- Warren Stevelmans lost to Masoud Minaei [UD, Kunlun Fight 63]
- Benson Henderson defeated AJ Agazarm [Decision, Fight To Win Pro 37]
- Flavio Almeida defeated Diogo Araujo [Decision, Fight To Win Pro 37]
- Chris Cariaso lost to Gordon Kimura [SD, Fight To Win Pro 37]
- Richie Martinez defeated Daniel Hampton [Submission, Fight To Win Pro 37]
- Paulo Miyao defeated Nicky Ryan [Points, United Grapplers Association Summer Open]
- Beatriz Mesquita [Won Bantamweight Tournament, Grappling Pro Championships 3]
- Talita Alencar [Lost in Tournament Finals, Grappling Pro Championships 3]
- DJ Jackson defeated Vagner Rocha [Points, Grappling Pro Championships 3]
- Ryan Couture defeated Haim Gozali [UD, Bellator 180]
- Yoshiro Maeda defeated Young Han Kim [R1 KO, Shooto in Osaka]
- Stephanie Frausto defeated Angela Danzig [King of the Cage: Flashback]
- Jeremy Kimball defeated Josh Stansbury [R1 TKO, UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Lee]
- Tony Martin defeated Johnny Case [UD, UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Lee]
- Jared Gordon defeated Michel Quinones [R2 TKO, UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Lee]