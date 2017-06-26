Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Tomasz Adamek defeated Solomon Haumono [UD]

Krzysztof Glowacki defeated Hizni Altunkaya [R6 TKO]

Kermit Cintron lost to Tyrone Brunson [R5 KO]

Cornelius Bundrage defeated Juan Carlos Rojas

Davit Kiria lost to Marouane Toutouh [Extra Round Decision, Kunlun Fight 63]

Warren Stevelmans lost to Masoud Minaei [UD, Kunlun Fight 63]

Benson Henderson defeated AJ Agazarm [Decision, Fight To Win Pro 37]

Flavio Almeida defeated Diogo Araujo [Decision, Fight To Win Pro 37]

Chris Cariaso lost to Gordon Kimura [SD, Fight To Win Pro 37]

Richie Martinez defeated Daniel Hampton [Submission, Fight To Win Pro 37]

Paulo Miyao defeated Nicky Ryan [Points, United Grapplers Association Summer Open]

Beatriz Mesquita [Won Bantamweight Tournament, Grappling Pro Championships 3]

Talita Alencar [Lost in Tournament Finals, Grappling Pro Championships 3]

DJ Jackson defeated Vagner Rocha [Points, Grappling Pro Championships 3]

Ryan Couture defeated Haim Gozali [UD, Bellator 180]

Yoshiro Maeda defeated Young Han Kim [R1 KO, Shooto in Osaka]

Stephanie Frausto defeated Angela Danzig [King of the Cage: Flashback]

Jeremy Kimball defeated Josh Stansbury [R1 TKO, UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Lee]

Tony Martin defeated Johnny Case [UD, UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Lee]

Jared Gordon defeated Michel Quinones [R2 TKO, UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Lee]