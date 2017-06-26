Quantcast
Posted by on June 26, 2017

 

Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

 

  • Tomasz Adamek defeated Solomon Haumono [UD]
  • Krzysztof Glowacki defeated Hizni Altunkaya [R6 TKO]
  • Kermit Cintron lost to Tyrone Brunson [R5 KO]
  • Cornelius Bundrage defeated Juan Carlos Rojas
  • Davit Kiria lost to Marouane Toutouh [Extra Round Decision, Kunlun Fight 63]
  • Warren Stevelmans lost to Masoud Minaei [UD, Kunlun Fight 63]
  • Benson Henderson defeated AJ Agazarm [Decision, Fight To Win Pro 37]
  • Flavio Almeida defeated Diogo Araujo [Decision, Fight To Win Pro 37]
  • Chris Cariaso lost to Gordon Kimura [SD, Fight To Win Pro 37]
  • Richie Martinez defeated Daniel Hampton [Submission, Fight To Win Pro 37]
  • Paulo Miyao defeated Nicky Ryan [Points, United Grapplers Association Summer Open]
  • Beatriz Mesquita [Won Bantamweight Tournament, Grappling Pro Championships 3]
  • Talita Alencar [Lost in Tournament Finals, Grappling Pro Championships 3]
  • DJ Jackson defeated Vagner Rocha [Points, Grappling Pro Championships 3]
  • Ryan Couture defeated Haim Gozali [UD, Bellator 180]
  • Yoshiro Maeda defeated Young Han Kim [R1 KO, Shooto in Osaka]
  • Stephanie Frausto defeated Angela Danzig [King of the Cage: Flashback]
  • Jeremy Kimball defeated Josh Stansbury [R1 TKO, UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Lee]
  • Tony Martin defeated Johnny Case [UD, UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Lee]
  • Jared Gordon defeated Michel Quinones [R2 TKO, UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Lee]

 

 

