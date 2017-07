Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Phil Lo Greco defeated Jesus Gurrola [MD]

Breidis Prescott lost to Ray Robinson [TD]

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong defeated Hassan Toy [UD, Wu Lin Feng 2017: China vs. Spain]

Caio Terra defeated Kristian Woodmansee [Submission, Fight To Win Pro 38]

Gianni Grippo defeated Dustin Akbari [Submission, Fight To Win Pro 38]

David Mitchell defeated Richard Flores [Decision, Fight To Win Pro 38]

Aung La N Sang defeated Vitaly Bigdash [UD, OneFC: Light of a Nation]

Mei Yamaguchi defeated Jenny Huang [R2 Submission, OneFC: Light of a Nation]

Ali Bagautinov defeated Pedro Nobre [R2 Submission, Fight Nights Global 69]

Sidemar Honorio defeated Jesus Urbina [SD, King of the Cage: Regulator]

Vinny Magalhaes lost to Karol Celinski [UD, Absolute Championship Berkut 63]

Luke Barnatt defeated Max Nunes [R1 KO, Absolute Championship Berkut 63]

Piotr Hallmann defeated Adrian Zielinski [SD, Absolute Championship Berkut 63]

Kazuki Tokudome defeated Kieran Joblin [UD, Pancrase 288]

Yuki Kondo defeated Ikuhisa Minowa [UD, Pancrase 288]

Masakatsu Ueda defeated Toshinori Tsunemura [UD, Pancrase 288]