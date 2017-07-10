Posted byon
Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.
- Sakio Bika defeated Luke Sharp [R7 TKO]
- Moises Fuentes lost to Ulises Lara [MD]
- Gary Corcoran defeated Larry Ekundayo [SD]
- Mariana Juarez defeated Terumi Nuki [UD]
- Denis Lebedev defeated Mark Flangan [UD]
- Iman Barlow defeated Ashley Nichols [SD, Enfusion Live 51]
- Gabi Garcia NC Megumi Yabushita [Illegal Kicks, ShootBoxing Girls S Cup 2017]
- James Puopolo defeated James Foster [Submission, Fight To Win Pro 39]
- Kim Terra [Won Bronze Medal, Featherweight Division, IBJJF American National Championships]
- Valdir Araujo [Won Silver Medal, Medium Heavyweight Division, IBJJF American National Championships]
- Keenan Cornelius [Won Gold Medal, Heavyweight Division/Openweight Division, IBJJF American National Championships]
- Tanner Rice [Won Bronze Medal, Heavyweight Division, IBJJF American National Championships]
- Tammi Musumeci [Won Gold Medal, Featherweight Division, IBJJF American National Championships]
- Ana Talita de Oliveira [Won Silver Medal, Featherweight Division, IBJJF American National Championships]
- Beatriz de Olveira Mesquita [Won Gold Medal, Middleweight Division/Openweight Division, IBJJF American National Championships]
- Rousimar Palhares defeated Alexei Ivanov [R1 Submission, Fight Nights Global 70]
- Gray Maynard defeated Teruto Ishihara [UD, UFC TUF 25 Finale]
- Terrion Ware lost to Cody Stamann [UD, UFC 213]
- Ivan Shtyrkov defeated Satoshi Ishii [R2 TKO, RCC Boxing Promotions: Japan vs. Russia]