Posted by on July 10, 2017

 

Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

 

  • Sakio Bika defeated Luke Sharp [R7 TKO]
  • Moises Fuentes lost to Ulises Lara [MD]
  • Gary Corcoran defeated Larry Ekundayo [SD]
  • Mariana Juarez defeated Terumi Nuki [UD]
  • Denis Lebedev defeated Mark Flangan [UD]
  • Iman Barlow defeated Ashley Nichols [SD, Enfusion Live 51]
  • Gabi Garcia NC Megumi Yabushita [Illegal Kicks, ShootBoxing Girls S Cup 2017]
  • James Puopolo defeated James Foster [Submission, Fight To Win Pro 39]
  • Kim Terra [Won Bronze Medal, Featherweight Division, IBJJF American National Championships]
  • Valdir Araujo [Won Silver Medal, Medium Heavyweight Division, IBJJF American National Championships]
  • Keenan Cornelius [Won Gold Medal, Heavyweight Division/Openweight Division, IBJJF American National Championships]
  • Tanner Rice [Won Bronze Medal, Heavyweight Division, IBJJF American National Championships]
  • Tammi Musumeci [Won Gold Medal, Featherweight Division, IBJJF American National Championships]
  • Ana Talita de Oliveira [Won Silver Medal, Featherweight Division, IBJJF American National Championships]
  • Beatriz de Olveira Mesquita [Won Gold Medal, Middleweight Division/Openweight Division, IBJJF American National Championships]
  • Rousimar Palhares defeated Alexei Ivanov [R1 Submission, Fight Nights Global 70]
  • Gray Maynard defeated Teruto Ishihara [UD, UFC TUF 25 Finale]
  • Terrion Ware lost to Cody Stamann [UD, UFC 213]
  • Ivan Shtyrkov defeated Satoshi Ishii [R2 TKO, RCC Boxing Promotions: Japan vs. Russia]

