Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Sakio Bika defeated Luke Sharp [R7 TKO]

Moises Fuentes lost to Ulises Lara [MD]

Gary Corcoran defeated Larry Ekundayo [SD]

Mariana Juarez defeated Terumi Nuki [UD]

Denis Lebedev defeated Mark Flangan [UD]

Iman Barlow defeated Ashley Nichols [SD, Enfusion Live 51]

Gabi Garcia NC Megumi Yabushita [Illegal Kicks, ShootBoxing Girls S Cup 2017]

James Puopolo defeated James Foster [Submission, Fight To Win Pro 39]

Kim Terra [Won Bronze Medal, Featherweight Division, IBJJF American National Championships]

Valdir Araujo [Won Silver Medal, Medium Heavyweight Division, IBJJF American National Championships]

Keenan Cornelius [Won Gold Medal, Heavyweight Division/Openweight Division, IBJJF American National Championships]

Tanner Rice [Won Bronze Medal, Heavyweight Division, IBJJF American National Championships]

Tammi Musumeci [Won Gold Medal, Featherweight Division, IBJJF American National Championships]

Ana Talita de Oliveira [Won Silver Medal, Featherweight Division, IBJJF American National Championships]

Beatriz de Olveira Mesquita [Won Gold Medal, Middleweight Division/Openweight Division, IBJJF American National Championships]

Rousimar Palhares defeated Alexei Ivanov [R1 Submission, Fight Nights Global 70]

Gray Maynard defeated Teruto Ishihara [UD, UFC TUF 25 Finale]

Terrion Ware lost to Cody Stamann [UD, UFC 213]

Ivan Shtyrkov defeated Satoshi Ishii [R2 TKO, RCC Boxing Promotions: Japan vs. Russia]