Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Blake Caparello defeated Jordan Tai [R6 TKO]

Kiko Martinez defeated Franklin Varela [R4 TKO]

Hector Camacho Jr. lost to Orlando Lora [R7 KO]

Chris Eubank Jr. defeated Arthur Abraham [UD]

Lee Selby defeated Jonathan Victor Barros [UD]

Kid Galahad defeated Jose Cayetano [R10 TKO]

Rico Ramos defeated Juan Antonio Lopez [UD]

Pavel Zhuravlev defeated Saulo Cavalari [UD, Glory 43]

Talita Alencar defeated Arae Alexander [Decision, Five Grappling Super League: Lightweight Pro Invitational]

Nick Schrock lost to Horland Monteiro [Submission, Five Grappling Super League: Lightweight Pro Invitational]

Keenan Cornelius defeated Matheus Diniz [Decision, Five Grappling Super League: Lightweight Pro Invitational]

Gianni Grippo [Won Lightweiught Tournament, Five Grappling Super League: Lightweight Pro Invitational]

Roberto Satoshi [Won Gold Medal, 77kg Division, 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam: Tokyo]

Tiago Bravo [Won Silver Medal, 77kg Division, 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam: Tokyo]

Lucas Barbosa [Won Bronze Medal, 85kg Division, 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam: Tokyo]

Marcos Sousa [Won Gold Medal, 94kg Division, 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam: Tokyo]

Jessica Andrade [Won Bronze Medal, 70kg Division, 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam: Tokyo]

Nathiely de Jesus [Won Gold Medal, 90kg Division, 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam: Tokyo]

Sidemar Honorio [Won Bronze Medal, Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, IBJJF New York Summer International Open]

Jonathan Satava [Won Silver Medal, Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Division, IBJJF New York Summer International Open]

Marcos Tinoco [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Heavyweight Division, IBJJF New York Summer International Open]

Mahamed Aly [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, IBJJF New York Summer International Open]

Amanda Bell defeated Brittney Elkin [R2 TKO, Bellator 181]

Justin Lawrence defeated Treston Thomison [R1 Doctor Stoppage, Bellator 181]

Rafael Lovato Jr. defeated Mike Rhodes [R1 Submission, Bellator 181]

Jaideep Singh lost to Roque Martinez [UD, Deep Cage Impact 2017]

Jinh Yu Frey defeated Ashley Cummins [UD, Invicta 24]

Mara Romero Borella defeated Milana Dudieva [SD, Invicta 24]

Mighty Mo defeated Dong Kuk Kang [TKO, RoadFC 40]

Yui Chul Nam lost to Tom Santos [R1 TKO, RoadFC 40]

Ronnys Torres defeated Elnur Agaev [R1 Submission, RoadFC 40]

Riki Fukuda lost to Hoon Kim [R2 TKO, RoadFC 40]

Brett Johns defeated Albert Morales [UD, UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio]

Leslie Smith defeated Amanda Lemos [R2 TKO, UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio]