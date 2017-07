Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Amanda Serrano defeated Edina Kiss [R3 TKO]

Jonathan Oquendo defeated Orlando Rizo [R5 RTD]

Jhonny Gonzalez defeated Jessie Cris Rosales [R2 KO]

Steve Moxon lost to Brad Riddell [UD, Powerplay Promotions 34]

AJ Agazarm lost to Vitor Oliveira [Decision, Fight To Win Pro 41]

Lance Palmer defeated Andrew Sabatino [Decision, Fight To Win Pro 41]

Antonio Braga Neto [Won Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, Gracie Pro 2017]

Jessica Andrade [Won Silver Medal Brown/Black Belt Middleweight Division, Gracie Pro 2017]

Tayane Porfirio [Won Brown/Black Belt Absolute Division, Gracie Pro 2017]

Roger Gracie defeated Marcus Buchecha [Submission, Gracie Pro 2017]

Wellington Dias [Won Silver Medal, Black Belt Featherweight Division, IBJJF Austin International Open]

Joao Gabriel Rocha [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, Won Silver Medal, Black Belt Openweight Division, IBJJF Austin International Open]

Sergei Kharitonov defeated Geronimo dos Santos [R1 Submission, M-1 Challenge 81]

Joe Riggs defeated Dmitry Samoilov [R3 TKO, M-1 Challenge 81]

Thiago Silva lost to Batraz Agnaev [R2 TKO, Absolute Championship Berkut 65]

Pat Healy defeated Brendan Loughnane [SD, Absolute Championship Berkut 65]

Vyacheslav Vasilevsky defeated Will Noland [R1 Submission, Absolute Championship Berkut 65]

Leandro Silva lost to Joshua Aveles [UD, Absolute Championship Berkut 65]

Donald Sanchez lost to Alexey Polpudnikov [R1 KO, Absolute Championship Berkut 65]

Niklas Backstrom lost to Andrew Fisher [UD, Absolute Championship Berkut 65]

Jeremy Kennedy defeated Kyle Bochniak [UD, UFC on FOX: Gastelum vs. Weidman]

Marlon Vera defeated Brian Kelleher [R1 Submission, UFC on FOX: Gastelum vs. Weidman]

Timothy Johnson lost to Junior Albini [R1 TKO, UFC on FOX: Gastelum vs. Weidman]

Shane Burgos defeated Godofredo Pepey [UD, UFC on FOX: Gastelum vs. Weidman]

Chris Wade defeated Frankie Perez [UD, UFC on FOX: Gastelum vs. Weidman]

Dakota Cochrane defeated Maki Pitolo [R2 Submission, Victory Fighting Championship 58]