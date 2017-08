Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Will Chope drew Zakaria Bin Ismail [SD]

Patrick Cenoble defeated Phillip Penson [MD]

John Wayne Parr defeated James Heelan [UD, Caged Muay Thai 10]

Bob Sapp lost to Gregory Tony [R1 KO, Fight Night Saint Tropez 5]

Filip Verlinden lost to Mikhail Chalykh [UD, Fight Night Saint Tropez 5]

Yohan Lidon defeated Florian Kroger [R4 KO, Fight Night Saint Tropez 5]

Danyo Ilunga lost to Staphen Susperregui [Decision, Fight Night Saint Tropez 5]

Daniel Sam lost to Tomas Mozny [Decision, Fight Night Saint Tropez 5]

Chingiz Allazov defeated Dzhabar Askerov [UD, Wu Lin Feng: China vs. Thailand]

Mohamed Mezouari defeated Thongchai Sitsongpeenong [R2 TKO, Fight League 7]

Tayfun Ozcan defeated Ilias Chakir [Decision, Fight League 7]

Joao Assis defeated Tom Deblass [SD, Fight To Win Pro 43]

George Sullivan defeated Michael Oettinger [Decision, Fight To Win Pro 43]

Jeff Lentz lost to William Wolk [SD, Fight To Win Pro 43]

Keenan Cornelius [Won Gold Medal, Blacck Belt Heavyweight/Open Class, IBJJF Seattle International Open]

Adriano Moraes defeated Kairat Akhmetov [UD, OneFC: Kings and Conquerors]

Bibiano Fernandes defeated Andrew Leone [R1 Submission, OneFC: Kings and Conquerors]

Kotetsu Boku defeated Eric Kelly [R3 TKO, OneFC: Kings and Conquerors]

Leandro Issa defeated Toni Tauru [TKO, OneFC: Kings and Conquerors]

Herbert Burns lost to Magomed Idrisov [UD, OneFC: Kings and Conquerors]

Mikhail Zayats defeated Marcus Vanttinen [UD, M-1 Challenge 82]

Alvaro Herrera lost to Jordan Rinaldi [R1 Submission, UFC fight Night: Moreno vs. Pettis]

Jonavin Webb defeated Cody Wilson [UD, Cage Fury Fighting Championships 66]

Richard Patishnock defeated Mike Wilkins [UD, Cage Fury Fighting Championships 66]

Mac Danzig defeated Joe Condon [California Fight League 11]