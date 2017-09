Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Mike Lee defeated Aaron Quattrocchi [R1 TKO]

Luke Jackson defeated Humberto de Santiago [UD]

Milan Melindo defeated Hekkie Budler [SD]

Billy Joe Saunders defeated Willie Monroe Jr. [UD]

Viktor Postol defeated Jamshidbek Najmiddinov [UD]

Callum Smith defeated Erik Skoglund [UD]

Martin Murray defeated Arman Torosyan [R4 KO]

Ibrahim El Boustati defeated Mauricio Costa Cardoso [R3 KO, Enfusion Live 52]

Filip Verlinden lost to Loren Javier Jorge [Decision, Enfusion Live 52]

Gianni Grippo [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Featherweight Division, IBJJF San Diego Pro Championship]

Beatriz de Oliveira Mesquita [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Middleweight Division, IBJJF San Diego Pro Championship]

Nathiely Karoline Melo de Jesus [Won Gold Medal, Medium Heavyweight Division, Openweight Division, IBJJF San Diego Pro Championship]

Kairat Akhmetov defeated Geje Eustaquio [SD, OneFC: Total Victory]

Emi Fujino defeated Hyun Joo Baek [R1 Submission, Deep 79 Impact]

Haruo Ochi defeated Kanta Sato [R2 Submission, Deep 79 Impact]