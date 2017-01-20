Light Heavyweight Bout: Chael Sonnen (29-14-1) vs. Tito Ortiz (18-12-1)

Luke Irwin: Surprising result against Storm Shlemenko aside, Ortiz is running on the fumes of fumes, and Chael P, while no spring chicken, has considerably more in the tank and can bully Tito where he wants to. Sonnen via UD.

Welterweight Bout: Brennan Ward (14-4) vs. Paul Daley (38-14-2)

Luke: Ward got submitted by Cyborg Santos and knocked out by Tamdan McCrory, how the fuck am I supposed to predict what the fuck he’s supposed to do? I’ll say that Ward tries to get it to the ground, but Daley, as he often does, finishes it before that happens. Daley via R1 KO.

Middleweight Bout: Hisaki Kato (7-2) vs. Ralek Gracie (3-0)

Luke: This is some classic UFC 1 matchmaking here. A strictly BJJ player against a kickboxer. This is going to be hideous. But, as they say, every fight starts standing. Kato via R2 KO.

Featherweight Bout: Emmanuel Sanchez (13-3) vs. Georgi Karakhanyan (26-6-1)

Luke: This is Sanchez, so we’re in for some split-decision weirdness. Karakhanyan has finishing skill, but Sanchez has a way of uglying up even dynamic fighters. Sanchez via SD.

Lightweight Bout: Derek Anderson (14-2) vs. Derek Campos (17-6)

Luke: Both of these guys have some momentum behind them. Campus turned off Melvin Guillard’s lights, while Anderson has wins over Patricky Pitbull and Saad Awad and might be due for a title shot with a win, here. I really like the way Anderson is fighting lately and showing some major confidence. Anderson via UD.