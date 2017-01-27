175lb Catchweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani (16-4) vs. Melvin Guillard (32-16-2)

Nolan Howell: Guillard could potentially trouble Njokuani with hand speed and wrestling (as well as some dirty boxing), but kickboxers generally seem to present Guillard with some trouble. Njokuani can work leg kicks all day and Guillard continues to get chinny as he nears the end of a career. Guillard starts strong, but Njokuani picks him apart until sneaking a clean shot in to end the night. Chidi Njokuani by second-round TKO.

Lightweight Bout: Aaron Derrow (14-8) vs. David Rickels (17-4)

Nolan: Rickles can be an enigma of sorts and Derrow has been a decent regional fighter, but this seems to be tailor-made for a hometown victory for “The Caveman” if he doesn’t fight too emotionally and loose. David Rickles by first-round submission.

Featherweight Bout: AJ McKee (6-0) vs. Brandon Phillips (6-2)

Nolan: McKee seems to be a building block guy for Bellator as far as prospects go, so seems they will let him eat for the time being before sending him into deeper waters. AJ McKee by first-round TKO.

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Alice Smith Yauger (4-4) vs. Jessica Middleton (1-0)

Nolan: Smith Yauger is enhancement talent for the hometown gal here. Jessica Middleton by unanimous decision.