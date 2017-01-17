1. Gervonta Davis: At 22, Baltimore’s own Davis became the youngest world champion in boxing today, finishing Jose Pedraza in the seventh round at Barclays.

2. Megan Anderson: Is just at the top of her ferocious game right now, and may not have even hit her prime. Stalked and shattered a very tough Charmaine Tweet into a bloody mess in the main event of Invicta 21, earning the interim featherweight title and cutting a blistering promo on Holly Holm and Germane de Randamie.

3. Amanda Serrano: Finally got on national television and didn’t disappoint, putting on a heck of a bout with Yazmin Rivas and retaining her WBO World championship on the Jack-DeGale prelims on Showtime Extreme. 2017 is shaping up to be a breakthrough year for women’s boxing.

4. Yair Rodriguez: Yeesh. Good lord. Pantera went in the cage with a Hall of Famer and put on his own version of Rousey vs. Nunes. He beat BJ Penn from pillar to post and made the two-division world champ look like an amateur. An absolutely brutal performance and a star-making one for Yair.

5. Leandro Higo: Unified the RFA and Legacy bantamweight titles with a UD win over Steven Peterson, extending his winning streak to eight in a row.

6. Badou Jack/James DeGale: RUN IT BACK, BOYS!

7. Hiago George/Isaque Paiva/Marcio Andre/Gabriel Arges/Xande Ribeiro/Jose Junior/Talita Alencar/Bia Mesquita/Ana Carolina Vieira/Nathiely de Jesus: Your Abu Dhabi Grand Slam gold medal winners of 2017’s World Tour.

8. Pablo Silva: Took Fight To Win Pro gold off of BJJ legend Baret Yoshida in the main event of Fight To Win Pro 21.

9. Qiu Jiangliang: Qiu’s been on fire lately, and damned-near spin kicking Kem Sitsongpeenong’s head off at Glory of Heroes 6 isn’t derailing him anytime soon.

10. Erislandy Lara: Normally, knocking out your opponent to defend your world title would be much higher, but c’mon, that sham of a matchup should have never happened in the first place.

11. Adrian Maxim/Shamil Gasanbekov: At Wu Lin Feng’s show on Saturday, they were the winners of the 63kg and 70kg tournaments, respectively.

12. Vitaly Bigdash: Crushed Aung La N Sang to remain OneFC Middleweight champion. Hopefully he gets an opponent that doesn’t drop out and we can really see what he’s made of.

13. Yodwicha Kem Muaythaigym: Won TopKing’s 70kg tournament in a weekend seemingly packed with 70kg tournaments.

14. Sergio Pettis: It looks like Pettis The Younger is finally tapping into his limitless potential and putting all his gifts together. That performance against John Moraga was dominant and maybe opened some previously sideways-glancing skeptical eyes, mine included.

15. Oleksiy Oliynik: A freaking ezekial choke from being full mounted. Absurd and awesome.