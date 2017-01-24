1. Jason Wilnis: In a contest tighter than a hug from your inappropriate aunt, Wilnis refused to get his style bent by Israel Adesanya, escaping with a 48-47 x3 win and retain his Glory Middleweight title.

2. Tito Ortiz: And that’s a win and a career for The Huntington Beach Bad Boy, closing it out with a submission win over Chael P. Sonnen.

3. Jose Torres: The super-prospect put away Pedro Nobre in a minute and a half at Titan FC 43 to retain his flyweight title and appears ready for bigger and better things after just four professional fights.

4. Yoann Kongolo: His semifinal bout against Konstantin Khuzin was pretty lackluster, but holy shit, did he unleash some violence on Karim Benmansour, devouring his body before ending the fight with a KO hook to earn a rematch with Cedric Doumbe.

5. Koji Shibamoto/Michael Musumeci Jr./Rubens Maciel/Marcio Barbosa Junior/Marcus Vinicius da Silva Tinoco/Rodrigo Fajardo/Leandro Lo/Mahamed Aly/Igor Silva/Serena Gabrielli/Gezary Matuda/Mackenzie Dern/Beatriz de Oliveira/Ana Carolina Vieira/Nathiely Melo de Jesus/Claudia Fernando Onofre/Tayane Porfirio de Araujo: Your 2017 IBJJF European champions. Bonus points to de Araujo and Lo for winning the openweight divisions and being the best of the best of the best, sir.

6. Daniel Roman: Adam Lopez was undoubtedly the A-side fighter of ShoBox’s main event, but it was Roman who put Lopez on his wallet twice, en route to a stoppage after the ninth round to earn a shot at WBA (non-“Super) world gold.

7. Paul Daley: In the most violent spectacle of the weekend, Daley damn-near took Brennan Ward’s head clean off. Thankfully, Ward is ok now, but that was a scary scene from a scary individual.

8. Guto Inocente: Grinded out a win over D’Angelo Marshall on the main card of Glory 37, and the Brazilian has postured himself as a potential player in the title hunt.

9. Lazar Stojadinovic: In a bit of an upset, Stojadinovic earned a UD win over hard-nosed Bellator veteran Mike Richman in the main event of LFA’s second-ever show.

10. Ronald Ellis: Stayed undefeated with a UD win over Christopher Brooker in the co-main event on ShoBox.

11. Chico Camus: The former UFC vet won his third-straight fight since being released by Dana and co. in the co-main of LFA 2 and might be ready for a return.

12. Monique Ricardo: In the main event of Fight To Win Pro 22, Ricardo kneebarred Leanna Dittrich to claim the win in her first main event.

13. Derek Campos: He and Derek Anderson put on a slugfest, and it was Campos who emerged victorious, kicking off the Bellator 170 card and derailing the huge momentum Anderson was on.

14. Maiva Hamadouche: Granted, her competition was solely lacking, but Hamadouche’s world title was the only one defended this weekend in the world of boxing, and she defended it with ease.

15. Michel Quinones